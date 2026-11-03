Iran's Gasoline Consumption Decreases 2% To Below 131M Liters

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Daily gasoline consumption in Iran has fallen by 2% to under 131 million liters since the start of the current Iranian calendar month (October 23 – November 21, 2026), according to Iran's Ministry of Petroleum.

The update was provided on Tuesday, November 3, by Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), following an inspection of the Rey oil depot, which recently sustained damage during hostilies.

"During this period, gasoline consumption in the country amounted to less than 131 million liters per day," he explained.

Azimi Far added that alongside the decline in gasoline consumption, the use of CNG (compressed natural gas) in the country has risen by 15%, reflecting a successful shift in consumer behavior.

The company's chief remarked that in previous years, gasoline consumption had been increasing at an annual rate of 6%, driven by the introduction of new vehicles, the failure to retire older cars, and a decline in CNG usage. To address this, several measures were implemented over the past 2 years, including the introduction of a third (higher) price tier for gasoline. As a result, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, a 2% reduction in gasoline consumption has been recorded.

Azimifar added that the volume of energy consumption in the country is 2.5 times higher than the global average. There is significant potential for achieving savings in consumption. Substantial progress has been made through the implementation of a number of measures within a short period.

During the 5 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through August 22, 2026), gasoline consumption in Iran averaged 132 million liters per day. In contrast, Iran's gasoline production during the same period averaged 122 million liters per day. Due to high consumption levels, Iran has become a gasoline importer since 2021.

From August 23 through September 22 alone, gasoline consumption in Iran reached approximately 1.2 billion liters.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21.

The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.