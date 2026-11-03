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Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan Issues Bonds Worth $8.8M


Date: 2026-11-03 08:46:30

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Bonds with a total nominal value of 15 million manat ($8.8 million) issued by Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan OJSC have been registered with the state, according to the notice on the state registration of securities.

The bank issued 150,000 bonds, each with a nominal value of 100 manat ($58.8), the notice indicates.

The securities were placed via a public offering and received state registration on October 1, 2026.

The bank commenced its operations based on license No. 255, issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on December 30, 2014.

Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan was established as an OJSC with three shareholders. Specifically, T.C. Ziraat Bankası OJSC holds shares with 99.98% of the voting rights, Ziraat Teknoloji OJSC holds shares with 0.01% of the voting rights, and Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler OJSC holds shares with 0.01% of the voting rights.

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Trend News Agency

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