Baker Hughes Launches Global Mature Assets Solutions Hub Network

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Baker Hughes has launched its global Mature Assets Solutions (MAS) hub network to help generate more value from mature fields, the company said on November 3.

The company said that, according to industry forecasts, mature fields will represent around 80% of global oil and gas production by 2030.

"The connected network will extend across several key markets for mature asset development, providing tailored technology and digital solutions that help extend asset life, enhance production efficiencies, and create responsible, economic opportunities for retiring and repurposing oil and gas wells. The hub network includes customer collaboration centers in the U.S., Brazil, Norway, Angola, major energy hubs in the Middle East, and Malaysia," said Baker Hughes.

MAS hubs serve as central locations where customers can collaborate with Baker Hughes experts in subsurface, wellbore, surface facilities and artificial intelligence to develop integrated solutions aligned with their operational and economic objectives. The connected hub network allows Baker Hughes to share global expertise, technologies and approaches across regions, applying insights from one basin to address customer challenges in another.

Baker Hughes has a long history of delivering integrated technology solutions in mature fields. The company recently began a multi-year MAS project with Oil & Gas Development Company to optimize production and recovery across more than 120 wells in Pakistan's mature oil and gas fields. In Kuwait, the company is working with Kuwait Oil Company to optimize recovery through an integrated polymer-flood pilot program across 11 wells. In Brazil, Baker Hughes collaborated with Petrobras on an integrated workover and well abandonment project. In the first year of the project, Baker Hughes achieved subsea well abandonment times of less than 20 days, some of the fastest in Petrobras' history.