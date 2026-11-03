The Elmet Group Co. Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call
A press release with additional information will be issued prior to the call.
Elmet management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
U.S. dial-in number: 877-869-3847
International number: +1 201-689-8261
Webcast: Register and Join
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.
About The Elmet Group
The Elmet Group is a U.S.-based provider of critical materials, precision-engineered components, and advanced high-energy systems for the Aerospace, Defense and Government, Industrial, Medical, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Energy industries. The Company operates through three divisions: Critical Materials Components (CMC), Engineered Microwave Products (EMP), and Elmet Refining & Trading (ERT), leveraging materials science and precision engineering expertise to deliver high-performance solutions. The Elmet Group is dedicated to strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the U.S. and its Allies' needs in both critical materials and advanced high-power microwave systems.
Media Contact
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Investor Contact
Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group, Inc.
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949-574-3860
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