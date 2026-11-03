The Elmet Group Co. Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a U.S.-based provider of critical materials, precision-engineered components, and advanced high-energy systems, will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2026.

A press release with additional information will be issued prior to the call.

Elmet management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-869-3847

International number: +1 201-689-8261

Webcast: Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.

About The Elmet Group

The Elmet Group is a U.S.-based provider of critical materials, precision-engineered components, and advanced high-energy systems for the Aerospace, Defense and Government, Industrial, Medical, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Energy industries. The Company operates through three divisions: Critical Materials Components (CMC), Engineered Microwave Products (EMP), and Elmet Refining & Trading (ERT), leveraging materials science and precision engineering expertise to deliver high-performance solutions. The Elmet Group is dedicated to strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the U.S. and its Allies' needs in both critical materials and advanced high-power microwave systems.

Media Contact

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Investor Contact

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

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949-574-3860