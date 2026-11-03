EXL Recognized As A Leader And Star Performer In The Everest Group Customer Experience Management PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that it has been recognized as Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Customer Experience Management (CXM) PEAK Matrix Assessment – Americas 2026 report.

The Everest Group report evaluated 63 leading customer experience management providers on their ability to meet enterprise needs and deliver scalable, secure and high-impact CXM solutions through AI-enabled operations, domain expertise, operational resilience, and proven execution capabilities. EXL was recognized as a Leader and Star Performer for its deep domain experience, speed and flexibility of solutions, and strength in customer experience transformation. EXL advanced its standing from a Major Contributor in the 2025 report to a Leader and Star Performer in 2026.

“EXL has emerged as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – Americas, supported by strong growth in its overall and digital CXM business, deeper penetration across healthcare, e-commerce, retail and distribution and increasing traction for transformation-led engagements,” said Chhandak Biswas, vice president, Everest Group.“Its EXL Customer Experience Suite, including CX proprietary IP, strengthens its ability to combine interaction intelligence, journey redesign, conversational AI and observability with broader CX advisory and implementation capabilities. Its strong buyer recognition for execution and CX transformation, further supports its move from a Major Contender to a Leader.”

The report cited EXL's ability to deliver strong client outcomes through customer experience transformation, strategic partnerships, and flexible execution models. The report also highlighted EXL's investments in AI-enabled CX capabilities, analytics, automation, and proprietary technologies that help organizations improve customer experiences, enhance operational performance, and achieve measurable business results.

“We're proud to earn this Leader and Star Performer designation and, in the process, help our clients meet their new challenges and deliver better CX, said Shashank Verma, senior vice president and global head of customer service transformation at EXL.“Customer experience is shifting from standalone AI tools to human-integrated AI and agentic workflow, with a greater emphasis on governance and measurable outcomes.”

Read the Everest Group 2026 report and learn how EXL is helping organizations navigate the next generation of customer experience. For more information about EXL's AI solutions, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL propels enterprises to go beyond AI ambition to impact by combining the power of data, AI, and deep industry context with trusted execution. Our clients include the world's leading corporations across insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have over 74,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contact:

Keith Little

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