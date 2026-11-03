PRM To Celebrate The Grand Opening Of New West Palm Beach Flagship Clinic And Training Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Grand Opening Event on Thursday, November 12 will unveil a new national epicenter for pelvic health innovation and physician training

West Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM ( Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ), the premier national women's healthcare organization that invented the PRM ProtocolTM, will celebrate the grand opening of its national flagship facility and provider training center in West Palm Beach on Thursday, November 12, 2026 from 4-7pm.

The event will bring together local physicians, healthcare professionals, and community partners for meaningful conversation, connection, and collaboration. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the new flagship office and training center, meet PRM physicians and team members, connect with local healthcare and community partners, and learn more about specialized care for persistent pelvic pain, endometriosis, fibroids, and related conditions.

“West Palm Beach has long held a special place in PRM's story as the home of our national headquarters,” said Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of PRM.“We are thrilled to deepen our investment in South Florida with a flagship facility that represents an exciting new chapter for our organization. Beyond providing specialized pelvic pain care to our local community, this center will serve as a national hub for physician education, clinical collaboration, and innovation. By investing in the training and development of our providers, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality care to patients nationwide.”

The Grand Opening event will feature:



A Provider Panel Discussion: Hear insights from PRM providers and patients on pelvic pain, innovation, multidisciplinary care, and the future of women's health.

A Hosted Cocktail Reception: Enjoy cocktails, refreshments, and time to connect with fellow healthcare professionals, featuring beverages by 215 Speakeasy and small plates by Brie and Bloom Grazing Tables.

Office Tours: Get an inside look at PRM's new state-of-the-art West Palm Beach Center of Excellence with guided tours of the office. Opportunities for Networking & Connection: Meet the PRM team and connect with providers and healthcare leaders from across the West Palm Beach community.

In addition, featured giveaways include the following raffle baskets:



Pilates Basket by Dyandra Pilates

B12 Basket

Palm Beach at Home Basket

A Little Pink Paradise Basket

Endo Flare Basket

The HIVE Afternoon Basket PRM Basket

Attendance at the event is complimentary, but advanced registration is required. Interested guests can RSVP on Eventbrite to attend the event. Space is limited.

The new West Palm Beach flagship and training center is located at 560 Village Boulevard, Suite 340, West Palm Beach, FL and is currently accepting new patients. For more information, visit .

About PRM

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 25% of women and 10% of men in their lifetimes. Through its Centers of Excellence, PRM offers a unique, patient-centered, and multidisciplinary lifetime care model that includes minimally-invasive treatment options and a proprietary office-based procedure, The PRM ProtocolTM Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande, a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 17 markets nationally.

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PRM West Palm Beach Center of Excellence Grand Opening

CONTACT: Steph Shuff PRM 561-834-8134...