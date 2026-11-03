Associa's Drew Donovan To Share Insights On Rising New York City Building Costs And Property Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Choice New York Companies executive to discuss financial planning, operational efficiency and strategies for navigating city's complex property management landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, is highlighting the expertise of Drew Donovan, CPA and co-CEO of Choice New York Companies, an Associa company, in an upcoming episode of Closed!, New York City's real estate podcast hosted by Bergstein Flynn Knowlton & Pollina PLLC (BFKP). The conversation will explore the financial pressures facing New York City residential properties and the role of strategic property management in protecting long-term property values.

As property owners and boards navigate rising insurance premiums, labor expenses, maintenance costs and increasingly complex regulatory requirements, effective financial planning and operational oversight remain critical to maintaining building performance and long-term stability.

These challenges are particularly relevant as New York City residential buildings face increasing expenses alongside constraints on rental revenue. The New York City Rent Guidelines Board approved a 0% increase for one- and two-year rent-stabilized leases beginning Oct. 1, 2026, creating additional budget considerations for affected property owners.

Drawing on his experience in accounting, financial management and property operations, Donovan will discuss how property managers can help owners and boards identify significant cost drivers, distinguish unavoidable expenses from operational inefficiencies and make informed financial decisions.

The conversation will also explore the importance of balancing day-to-day operating expenses with proactive capital planning. Topics include staffing decisions, maintenance and reserve funding, as well as preparing for regulatory requirements such as New York City's Local Law 11 and Local Law 97.

Beyond management fees, Donovan will examine the value professional property management brings through financial oversight, regulatory compliance, vendor coordination and resident communication. He will also address the evolving role of technology in improving operational efficiency while maintaining the personalized service and accountability essential to successful building operations.

Through Choice New York Companies, Associa combines local market knowledge with financial and operational expertise to help residential property owners and boards navigate the challenges of managing properties in one of the nation's most complex real estate markets.

The episode is expected to be available Monday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. Eastern. Listeners can find Closed!, New York City's real estate podcast, on:



BFKP website: bfkplaw.com

Apple Podcasts:

BFKP Podcasts:

YouTube: @bfkplaw Spotify:

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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CONTACT: Elvia Espino Associa 214.569.9939...