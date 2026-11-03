Shulan Rice Showcases Chinese Rice Brand's Global Appeal At The Global Panda Partners 2026 Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Panda Partners 2026 Conference

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shulan rice, a premium rice product from Shulan, a city in northeast China's Jilin Province, was showcased at the Brand and Ecological Development Forum of the Global Panda Partners 2026 Conference in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on November 3, when the conference kicked off. It highlights the quality and growing brand influence of Chinese rice. Agricultural representatives from Shulan introduced the locally produced rice to participants from around the world, highlighting its ecological advantages and the natural conditions that contribute to its distinctive quality.

Located at 44 degrees north latitude, within a prime rice-growing belt, Shulan lies in the core ecological conservation area of the Changbai Mountain and the heart of one of the world's three major black soil belts. The organic matter content of its black soil reaches 10 percent, approximately three times that of ordinary cultivated land, while local air quality meets China's Class A standards for green food production.

Benefiting from its clean water sources and favorable natural environment, Shulan cultivates rice across approximately 50,000 hectares annually, producing more than 400,000 metric tons. Its rice is known for its soft, glutinous texture and naturally sweet aroma.

Shulan was awarded the title of "Hometown of Chinese Ecological Rice" by the China Grain Industry Association in 2018. In 2026, the regional public brand value of Shulan rice rose to 10.926 billion yuan (about 1.54 billion U.S. dollars), and the product was officially included in China's geographical indication protection system.

Themed "Jointly Protecting Panda Habitats, Building a Beautiful World and Sharing Opportunities for Openness", this year's conference brought together participants around ecological conservation and international cooperation. The accompanying Brand and Ecological Development Forum explored ways to integrate regional cuisine, ecological tourism and brand development, sharing experiences in building distinctive regional brands.

For Shulan, the showcase offered an opportunity to connect agricultural branding with ecological conservation. While the giant panda is a globally recognized symbol of wildlife protection, Shulan rice represents the agricultural value of the fertile black soil and the potential for sustainable farming.

During the presentation, local representatives highlighted four factors underpinning the rice's quality: a favorable growing environment, carefully selected rice varieties, standardized cultivation and management, and established processing techniques. Together, these elements illustrate how ecological advantages can support agricultural production and local livelihoods.

Shulan rice was also featured alongside Fata-style sauced goose and locally sourced wild ginseng at a destination showcase highlighting food and tourism. In addition, Shulan rice and products under the Hu Jia Xiao Gu brand were presented at a panda-themed cultural and creative market, attracting consumer interest.

From the forests and rivers at the foot of the Changbai Mountain to Chengdu, known as the "Land of Abundance", the showcase marked an effort by a county-level city to expand the reach of its agricultural products through a platform centered on ecological themes.

Building on the natural advantages of its black soil resources, Shulan is seeking to raise the profile of its rice brand and create broader opportunities for external exchanges and cooperation.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Lyu, Tel: 86-10-63074558