Onemednet Receives High Six-Figure Add-On Order Under Multiyear Agreement Announced September 30

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion option exercised within weeks as customer increases data volume to support its derivative data offering

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the“Company,”“we,”“us” or“our”), a leading provider of First-Party (Direct-from-Source) regulatory decision-grade, AI-driven Real-World Data (RWD), today announced that it has received a high six-figure add-on order under the multiyear agreement announced on September 30, 2026. The order exercises the expansion option included in that agreement, increasing data volume by 150% with the commercially scaled AI-enabled precision medicine customer.

The September 30 agreement established a multiyear license for de-identified, multimodal, longitudinal clinical Real-World Data. The customer is using the data to train AI-enabled clinical and diagnostic models and to build a licensable derivative dataset for sale into its own channel. The new add-on order, received within weeks of the original announcement, reflects the customer's determination that additional data volume is required to support its derivative data offering.

“Our customers come back for repeat data add-on orders for three reasons: the speed with which we deliver, the quality of our full-fidelity longitudinal data, and the depth of our data, which comes from first-party sources: our healthcare provider partners, not intermediaries or secondary markets,” said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet.“We're seeing that play out here. Within weeks of signing on September 30, our customer exercised its expansion option to support its growing derivative data offering, and we expect the relationship to grow as its solution does.”

OneMedNet sources its data from a live network of more than 2,300 healthcare partner sites, applying de-identification at the source at the scale and standards required to train evolving AI foundation models and to meet life sciences commercial data needs.

Order highlights



High six-figure add-on order, exercising the expansion option under the multiyear agreement announced September 30, 2026.

Additional data volume requested within weeks of the original announcement to support the customer's derivative data offering.

Structure retains the potential for recurring sublicensing revenue to OneMedNet on future end-customer licenses of the partner-sold derivative dataset. OneMedNet retains source-data rights. End customers of the derivative may not relicense or resell the underlying OneMedNet data.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet Corporation is revolutionizing Real-World Data (RWD) through its iRWDTM platform, delivering regulatory decision-grade, AI-ready datasets that include de-identified medical imaging alongside comprehensive clinical records. With a network spanning more than 2,300 sites and encompassing over 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies, OneMedNet serves life sciences companies, medical device manufacturers, AI developers, and other innovators seeking high-quality, compliant healthcare data. The Company's platform supports applications ranging from drug development and regulatory submissions to foundational AI model training.

Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the benefits and capabilities of our products and the customer agreement, and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; the timing of customer acceptance and data delivery; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

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SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION