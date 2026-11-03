Greif, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Dividends are payable on January 1, 2027, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2026.
About Greif
Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in 35 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world's most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life's essentials – and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company's Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal, and Innovative Closure Solutions at and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Bill D'Onofrio
614-499-7233
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