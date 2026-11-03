A Christmas Carol, Fire Performances And Winter Magic: Harbourfrost Brings The Holidays To Toronto's Waterfront

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free festive train rides, live entertainment, skating at the Jumpstart Community Rink and the Shaw Festival's Toronto debut of A Christmas Carol headline the month-long celebration

Toronto, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Christmas theatre classic, free train rides, spectacular fire performances and a 33-foot holiday tree are coming to Toronto's waterfront as Harbourfront Centre welcomes back HarbourFrost from November 20 to December 20.

The month-long winter festival brings live entertainment, holiday markets, outdoor skating and family activities across the waterfront campus. Much of the programming is free, offering families an affordable way to celebrate the season in the city.

“Some of the best experiences in this city shouldn't come with a price tag,” said Tenio Evangelista, President and Chair of Harbourfront Centre's Board of Directors.“HarbourFrost is about bringing people together and making the waterfront a place where everyone feels welcome. It's an opportunity for families and friends to celebrate the season, discover something new and create traditions of their own.”

The festivities begin November 20 with the lighting of the Christmas tree in Community Square, accompanied by holiday characters, fire pits and a performance by InKloosiv Voices Choir. Throughout the festival, visitors can enjoy Illuminair: Frost & Fire, a series of free outdoor fire performances, and encounter roaming circus characters from Hala Circus Arts. The Redpath Express, sponsored by Redpath Sugar Ltd., will also offer free festive train rides throughout the celebration.

A major highlight of the season is the Shaw Festival's A Christmas Carol, making its Toronto debut at Harbourfront Centre's Fleck Theatre. Running November 12 to December 23, the production brings Charles Dickens's beloved story to life, adapted for the stage by Tim Carroll, with inventive puppetry, a Toronto-themed advent calendar, traditional carols and audience participation.

Live music will also take centre stage, with free performances spanning gospel, soul, jazz, Caribbean rhythms and holiday favourites. Among the highlights are The Caribbean Christmas Mixtape, featuring Joy Lapps and Larnell Lewis on December 12, and Under the Winter Sky, an Indigenous Winter Solstice gathering on December 20. Visitors can also browse local vendors at Frostbite Lane and discover handmade gifts at the HarbourFrost Makers Market.

“We wanted HarbourFrost to celebrate the traditions people love while offering something they might not expect,” said Winnie Bower, Arts and Culture Specialist at Harbourfront Centre.“From Caribbean takes on holiday classics to Indigenous storytelling and spectacular outdoor performances, we've created a program that reflects the diversity and creativity of Toronto. It's familiar, but with a few surprises along the way.”

The holiday celebrations extend to the ice on November 20 (weather permitting) with the return of the Jumpstart Community Rink, offering free outdoor skating along Toronto's waterfront through March. Made possible through Harbourfront Centre's partnership with Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, the rink welcomes skaters of all ages and abilities.

This season, Harbourfront Centre's School Visits program introduces Make & Skate, a new experience combining creativity, learning and time on the ice. Youth-focused recreation programs, delivered in partnership with community organizations, will provide more opportunities for young people to get active and connect.

Free DJ Skate Nights return on December 19, bringing music and energy to the waterfront throughout the winter.

Ticketed holiday programming also includes Sleeping Beauty: A Merry Magical Pantomime, running December 18 to 20.

HarbourFrost runs November 20 to December 20 at Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West. Admission and many activities are free, with select performances ticketed.

For the complete schedule, visit arbourfrontcentre.com.

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About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto's waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto's central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit. Learn more at arbourfrontcentre.com.

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Tree Lighting Jumpstart Community Rink

CONTACT: Morganne Campbell Harbourfront Centre 4377714562...