Loova AI Launches MCP Integration for AI Agents, Enabling Professional Visual Content Creation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Loova AI's Model Context Protocol connects image and video generation with creative workflows for AI-powered production

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loova AI introduced Loova MCP, a Model Context Protocol integration that brings AI image generation, AI video generation, and specialized creative workflows directly to compatible AI agents. The platform enables professional creators and marketing teams to develop AI marketing content within their preferred agent environments, streamlining visual production from concept through delivery.

Loova AI unveiled Loova MCP, designed to bridge the gap between idea development and visual production by embedding generative capabilities into AI agents. The integration addresses a critical workflow challenge: creators now access image and video generation tools directly within their preferred agent platforms, eliminating context switching during content development.

The MCP integration operates on two distinct layers. The foundational layer provides AI image generation and AI video generation powered by premium models including Seedance, Kling, and Wan AI. The second layer consists of AI creative workflows that orchestrate multiple production steps toward specific outcomes, transforming general requests into polished assets suited to particular applications.









Loova AI

The initial release includes nine specialized AI creative workflows across four production categories. Product-focused workflows-Product Photoshoot and Product Listing Images-convert product references into studio photography and coordinated image sets. Video and advertising tools include UGC Ad Creator and Product Video Maker, which transform product information into presenter-led content and showcase videos. Image adaptation workflows handle editing, cover creation, and resizing for different advertising dimensions. Character-focused tools include Character Swap and Mimic Motion, enabling character replacement in footage and motion-based animation.

A distinctive feature, the Viral Video Clone workflow, accepts a reference video alongside replacement product or avatar imagery. Creators review and revise an adaptation script before production begins, ensuring directional alignment before rendering. This review checkpoint transforms spontaneous ideas into controlled productions.









Loova AI

“Professional creators need more ways to develop an idea and make it their own,” said Anbang Xu, Founder at Loova.“With Loova MCP, we want them to bring the assets they already have to the agent they prefer, then choose the creative workflow that fits the project.”

How Loova AI Supports Multiple Production Workflows

The platform eliminates production silos by allowing a single source asset-such as a product image-to become the foundation for multiple outputs. That same reference can generate a studio photograph, a coordinated listing image set, or a promotional video. Creators iterate on source material through different creative pathways without rebuilding context or switching between disconnected tools. This flexibility reduces production time while maintaining creative control throughout development.









Loova AI

The AI creative workflows organize complex multi-step processes into intuitive interfaces. Rather than manually coordinating separate generation steps, creators input their source material and preferred outcome, while the system manages technical execution. This approach particularly benefits teams managing recurring production needs, such as seasonal product launches or ongoing advertising adaptation.

Loova AI Key Features and Facts

Service offerings: AI image generation, AI video generation, product photography automation, advertising production, AI character animation, and motion transfer

Integration type: Model Context Protocol for compatible AI agents

Premium models: Seedance, Kling, Wan AI, Minimax, GPT-Image, Nano Banana

Specialized workflows: Nine initial AI creative workflows with expansion planned for animation and short-form drama production

Unique capability: Viral Video Clone with script review and editing before production

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does Loova AI integrate with existing agent platforms?

A: Loova MCP connects through the Model Context Protocol, allowing creators to access generation capabilities and AI creative workflows directly within compatible AI agents. This eliminates the need to switch between separate applications during content development.

Q: What types of projects work best with these workflows?

A: The platform supports product launches, advertising campaigns, character-based content, and adaptation of existing videos into new formats. Single-source assets can generate multiple output formats through different AI creative workflows.

Q: How can creators access Loova MCP?

A: Creators can access integration instructions and connection details at . The platform supports integration with compatible AI agent environments.

Q: What future capabilities are planned?

A: Loova AI plans to expand into animation, short-form drama production, script development, storyboard generation, and video assembly tools. These additions will enable longer, more complex creative workflows with creator review points throughout production.

Visit Loova AI to explore integration options and learn more about available workflows.

About Loova AI: Loova AI provides visual content creation through AI image generation, AI video generation, and specialized AI creative workflows designed for professional creators and marketing teams. The platform emphasizes control and flexibility, enabling creators to develop and refine visual concepts within their preferred working environments.

Loova AI serves creative professionals globally through its web-based platform, accessible at .

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Loova AI Launches MCP Integration for AI Agents, Enabling Professional Visual Content Creation