New Cream Soda 5-hour ENERGY® Brings a Taste of the Dirty Soda Trend to Circle K

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The limited-edition flavor places a nostalgic soda-shop favorite in a convenient, energizing shot.

Farmington Hills, Michigan, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dirty soda trend gets a new twist. 5-hour ENERGY®, the brand known for its convenient energy shots, brings the nostalgic taste of cream soda to the energy aisle with its new limited-edition Cream Soda 5-hour ENERGY® shot, available exclusively at participating Circle K stores nationwide.

Inspired by the growing appetite for indulgent, soda-shop-inspired beverages, Cream Soda 5-hour ENERGY® delivers the smooth, rich vanilla sweetness of classic cream soda in a convenient, non-carbonated, sugar-free energy shot. It's a new way to enjoy the flavor of a nostalgic favorite, without the sugar, paired with the signature 5-hour ENERGY® blend of caffeine, B vitamins and other nutrients.

The launch arrives as dirty sodas continue to gain traction with consumers. According to Circana, dirty sodas have grown 318% in quick-service restaurant cases compared with two years earlier, underscoring the momentum behind playful, indulgent beverage experiences. Customers can mix Cream Soda 5-hour ENERGY® with their favorite soda for a surprising new twist on this trend.

"We continue to seek out fun, unexpected ways to bring exciting flavors and drink ideas to our consumers. Cream Soda taps into the nostalgia and indulgence of a classic soda-shop favorite, with the convenience and energy people know and love from 5-hour ENERGY. We're proud to bring this limited-edition flavor exclusively to Circle K.” said Leah Key, President and COO of Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY®.

Cream Soda 5-hour ENERGY® shots are available for a limited time at participating Circle K stores nationwide. Find a store near you: . For more information about 5-hour ENERGY® and its full range of flavors, visit 5hourENERGY.com.

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About 5-hour ENERGY®

Since 2004, 5-hour ENERGY® is the brand millions choose to stay energized and ready for whatever the day brings. Best known for its iconic 2-fl oz. energy shot, the company now offers more than 20 great-tasting flavors, giving consumers a wide range of options. From fan-favorite classics to sweet and candy-inspired varieties, there's a 5-hour ENERGY® shot for every taste and occasion. Enjoy it straight from the bottle or add it to beverages as a flavorful refresher or mocktail ingredient. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY® – available at convenience, grocery, retail and club stores nationwide, as well as online – at 5hourENERGY.com.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 27 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which approximately 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,500 people are employed throughout its network.

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New Cream Soda 5-hour ENERGY® Brings a Taste of the Dirty Soda Trend to Circle K

CONTACT: Steve Janisse 5-hour ENERGY 404-574-9206...