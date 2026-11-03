Infinity Replacement by Marvin Long Island serves homeowners throughout Suffolk County and the greater Long Island region with full-service window and patio door replacement solutions.

BusinessRate ranked Infinity Replacement by Marvin Long Island #1 in Suffolk County for August 2026.

BusinessRate 2026 ratings place Infinity Replacement by Marvin first among window supplier in Suffolk County

- Christopher Antonellis WARROAD, MN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity Replacement by Marvin Long Island has been recognized by BusinessRate as the #1 Window Supplier in Suffolk County, New York, in 2026, based on the organization's evaluation of customer feedback and local business performance indicators.Unlike broad national rankings, BusinessRate compares businesses within the same local market and category. According to BusinessRate's August 2026 rankings, Infinity Replacement by Marvin achieved the highest Momentum Score among window suppliers serving Suffolk County, earning the area's top ranking."Receiving this recognition is a reflection of the dedication our team brings to every project, from the initial consultation through final installation," said Christopher Antonellis, general manager of Infinity Replacement by Marvin in the Northeast region. "We're grateful for the trust homeowners place in us and honored to be recognized among the top-performing companies in Suffolk County."Antonellis continued, "Window and patio door replacement is a collaborative process that brings together design, product expertise, and installation craftsmanship. Our goal is to help homeowners navigate that process with confidence while delivering an experience that reflects the quality of the Infinity by Marvin products we install."Infinity Replacement by Marvin Long Island provides homeowners throughout the region with a full-service window and patio door replacement experience, including personalized design consultations, custom-manufactured Infinity by Marvin fiberglass windows and patio doors, and professional installation managed from start to finish.Suffolk County features a diverse housing market, ranging from waterfront and coastal properties to Colonial, Cape Cod, Ranch, and contemporary homes throughout Long Island's suburban communities. Homeowners often seek replacement solutions that improve comfort, energy efficiency, and curb appeal while helping preserve long-term home value.Coastal living creates unique demands on windows and patio doors. Salt-air exposure, humidity, seasonal storms, high winds, and year-round weather fluctuations can all affect performance over time. Homeowners often prioritize products that combine durability with low maintenance, particularly when homes are located near the shoreline or exposed to changing coastal conditions.Built with proprietary Ultrexfiberglass, Infinity by Marvin fiberglass windows and patio doors are engineered to resist expansion and contraction caused by changing weather conditions while maintaining strength and stability over time. The result is a window and patio door solution that helps Long Island homeowners improve comfort, reduce maintenance concerns, and help protect the value of their homes for years to come.Homeowners interested in learning more about Infinity Replacement by Marvin can schedule a complimentary consultation at InfinityReplacement.####About MarvinMarvin is a fourth- and fifth-generation, family-owned and -led business headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, employing nearly 9,000 people across North America. Marvin offers a portfolio of windows and doors for builders, architects and homeowners, designed to deliver exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are exported internationally. For more information, visit Marvin.About Infinity by MarvinInfinity by Marvin is a brand of premium fiberglass replacement windows and patio doors introduced by Marvin in 2002 as its dedicated replacement line. Built with the craftsmanship and performance that define Marvin's legacy, Infinity products are made with Ultrexfiberglass for long-lasting durability, energy efficiency, and low maintenance. Designed to help transform homes into spaces that feel healthier, happier, and more connected, Infinity by Marvin products are exclusively sold through a select network of dealer partners committed to exceptional customer experiences and long-term homeowner satisfaction. Learn more at InfinityWindows.About Infinity Replacement by MarvinInfinity Replacement by Marvin is the Infinity brand-led direct-to-consumer retail business providing homeowners with full-service window and patio door replacement solutions. The company thoughtfully manages every detail, from in-home design consultation to final installation and follow-up, making the process simple, informative, and stress-free. Together, Infinity Replacement and Infinity by Marvin pair trusted products with expert replacement services, delivering complete solutions homeowners can rely on. Learn more at InfinityReplacement.

Jennifer Witt

Infinity Replacement by Marvin

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Infinity Replacement by Marvin® Long Island Ranked #1 in Suffolk County in 2026 by BusinessRate News Provided By Infinity Replacement November 03, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail



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