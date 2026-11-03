Rev.Io's Brook Lee Honored With Best Channel Achiever Of The Year In CRN's Second Annual Best Of The Channel Awards

Brook Lee

CRN names Rev's Senior Director of Community, Brook Lee Best Channel Achiever of the Year for connecting MSP operators with Rev's product and leadership.

- Brent Maropis-CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rev, the AI-native revenue management and service operations platform that turns services delivered into revenue collected, is proud to share that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Brook Lee, Rev Senior Director of Community, Best Channel Achiever of the Year in the second annual CRN Best of the Channel Awards.This award celebrates Lee for her dedication to channel innovation and excellence through her work connecting MSP operators directly with Rev's product, strategy, and leadership teams, her leadership as chair of GTIA's North American Executive Council and chair of its Women in Tech Council, and her role as host of MSP Unfiltered, Rev's podcast series featuring candid conversations with MSP leaders.This is the second annual CRN Best of the Channel Awards honoring exceptional channel teams, solution provider and vendor companies, and individual channel leaders who set the bar for visionary strategies and outstanding contributions to channel success. Winners of the Best of the Channel Awards were celebrated during a ceremony in Atlanta in October, immediately following The Channel Company's XChange Best of Breed Conference.As Senior Director of Community, Lee ensures the voice of the service provider operator shapes how the new Rev Platform is built, validating roadmap decisions against the realities of day-to-day service delivery. Her own operator background spans MSP dispatch, engineering, project management, vCIO and COO roles. Her recent recognitions also include being named a 2026 CRN Channel Chief and GTIA 2026 Member of the Year.“The CRN Best of the Channel Awards honor the leaders, teams and companies driving meaningful progress across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor of CRN, The Channel Company.“This year's winners have distinguished themselves through innovation, strategic leadership and a lasting commitment to excellence. We congratulate them on their remarkable accomplishments and the positive impact they continue to make throughout the channel ecosystem.”“Brook has spent her career in the channel, and she brings that operator perspective to every conversation she has with our clients, prospects and internal team,” said Brent Maropis, CEO of Rev.“This recognition from CRN reflects the impact she has made on our team, our clients and the broader channel community. We are proud to see her honored.”“The channel is bigger than any one label. Rev partners include MSPs, communications service providers, security integrators and companies that are all of the above, and they're solving the same problems: delivering great service and getting paid for it,” Lee said.“I'm grateful to CRN for this recognition and to every partner who shows up, shares openly and helps move our industry forward.”The full list of CRN Best of the Channel Awards winners can be viewed online at crn/best-of-the-channel-awards.About RevRev is the AI-native revenue management and service operations platform that turns services delivered into revenue collected. Going beyond traditional PSA, Rev unifies service operations, sophisticated billing, payments and quote-to-cash on one platform. By connecting optimized service operations with billing and payments, Rev helps MSPs and communications service providers offer higher-value services, capture more revenue, get paid faster and scale profitably. Learn more at rev.Follow Rev: LinkedInAbout The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Lindsay SawyerThe Channel Company...

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Rev's Brook Lee Honored With Best Channel Achiever of the Year in CRN's Second Annual Best of the Channel Awards News Provided By Rev November 03, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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