COOLVU PARTNERS WITH HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS

Franchise Commits to Outfitting 25 Homes in 2027

- Mike Herrera, President and Co-Founder of CoolVu MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CoolVu Glass & Surface Solutions today announced the next step in its partnership with Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), the national nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans. After providing solar window film for five HFOT homes in 2026, with a sixth scheduled, CoolVu is setting a goal of 25 homes in 2027.The program pairs the resources of a national brand and its local business owners. CoolVu headquarters supplies the solar window film and local CoolVu franchisees donate the professional installation. The result is a home that is more comfortable from the day a veteran and their family move in: the film reduces solar heat and glare, blocks harmful ultraviolet rays, and helps keep the inside of the home cooler.Where possible, franchisees also attend HFOT Key Ceremonies, where veterans and their families receive the keys to their new homes. For many of our owners, it is the moment the work becomes personal. To see what that looks like on the ground, watch a completed HFOT project by one of our veteran franchisees.“We are proud to welcome CoolVu as a new National Partner of Homes For Our Troops,” says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General (USA, Ret.) Tom Landwermeyer.“Their generous donation of window film will provide important benefits to our specially adapted custom homes, including improved energy efficiency, privacy and light management, while helping to protect the home's interior. We are truly grateful for CoolVu's generosity and commitment to our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans nationwide.”“The freedoms and opportunities we enjoy every day have been protected by courageous men and women who were willing to put our country before themselves. Our partnership with Homes For Our Troops gives the CoolVu family an opportunity to show our gratitude through action,” said Mike Herrera, President and Co-Founder of CoolVu Glass & Surface Solutions.“Our franchisees are using their businesses and their skills to give something back to veterans. We're proud to supply the film, prouder still of the owners who show up to install it, and we're setting our sights on 25 homes in 2027.”Veteran support is part of how CoolVu is builtThe HFOT partnership grows out of a commitment that starts with franchise ownership. CoolVu waives the $19,900 initial franchise fee for qualified veterans who join the system. Today, 29 CoolVu locations are owned by veterans, who bring a service mindset to their customers, their teams, and their communities every day.For CoolVu, helping veterans become business owners and helping injured veterans come home are two parts of the same belief: service doesn't end when military service does.To learn more about the partnership, visit coolvu/home-for-our-troops.About Homes For Our TroopsHomes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries, including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to programs supporting Veterans. HFOT has built more than 444 specially adapted custom homes nationwide, with 67 active projects and more than 1,800 additional Veterans who may qualify.About CoolVu Glass & Surface SolutionsCoolVu, a subsidiary of FutureVu Brands of Marietta, GA, is a leading provider of Innovative Glass and Surface solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the Window Film, Graphics and Architectural Surface industry through cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With a franchise network spanning 130 franchise territories, CoolVu is committed to delivering premium products to customers across the United States.

Mike Herrera

CoolVu

+1 949-278-0052

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COOLVU PARTNERS WITH HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS News Provided By CoolVu November 03, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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