Merchlogix Adds Fixture And Signage Ordering To Its Planogram Software For U.S. Retailers

Store associates can select missing or damaged items within a digital planogram, order correct replacements, and track delivery without switching systems.

- Nick Downey, Founder and CEO of MerchLogixATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retail merchandising software company MerchLogix has built non-merchandise ordering directly into its planogram software, allowing store associates to order the fixtures, signage, and other point-of-purchase materials a planned set requires from within a digital planogram.The software uses item details from the planogram to identify the correct replacement and supplier for each store, then applies the retailer's purchasing rules. This capability brings planning, ordering, and store execution together, making it easier for retailers to turn merchandising plans into finished store sets.Why the Plan-to-Shelf Gap PersistsRetail merchandising teams design a planogram at headquarters, publish it to stores, and expect the shelf to match. In practice, the gap between the plan and the finished store set can come down to a missing fixture or sign. To find the right item and supplier, associates have to search a catalog, email a manager, or work through a separate purchasing system. Each step adds delay and room for error.Ordering Built Into the PlanogramDigital planograms created in MerchLogix contain detailed information about individual fixtures and signs, including the specifications needed to identify the correct replacement. When a shelf or sign in the store is missing or damaged, associates click on it in the planogram and order it, with no manual searching and no separate system to log into. The software accounts for store-specific supplier requirements, while order confirmations and shipment updates give teams visibility into when materials are expected to arrive. This helps stores plan around delivery schedules and avoid unnecessary follow-up.The capability gives owner-operated stores a simpler path to a new set. Store owners can opt into an eligible planogram, and order the fixtures and signage required to implement it. That makes new sets easier to bring into stores that make their own merchandising decisions, and it gives headquarters a clearer view of which locations have adopted a program.For larger rollouts, headquarters teams can also place bulk orders for fixtures and signage across multiple stores, accounting for store-specific requirements and delivery schedules. MerchLogix previously published a full guide for rollouts on its website.Purchasing Controls Stay in PlaceRetailers retain control over purchasing. They set approvals, spending limits, and supplier routing once, and MerchLogix applies those rules behind the scenes. Associates focus on requesting what they need, managers review orders that require approval, and suppliers fulfill orders and update availability inside the same system.MerchLogix does not charge per-seat fees, so store associates, field managers, headquarters staff, and suppliers can all work from one source of truth without adding licensing cost. The company's largest customer maintains more than 130,000 active users on the platform.A Clearer Path From Planogram to a Finished Set“Missing or damaged fixtures and signage can delay a reset or leave a display incomplete. Store teams shouldn't have to track down part numbers, suppliers, and purchasing rules just to replace a shelf or sign. We've built non-merchandise ordering into the digital planogram so stores can request the right replacement without turning a simple fix into a complicated process,” said Nick Downey, Founder and CEO of MerchLogix.MerchLogix currently handles a large volume of non-merchandise ordering for major retailers. Over the past 12 months, retailers shipped more than 625,000 fixtures, signs, and supplies through MerchLogix.Retailers can request a demonstration of the new functionality through the MerchLogix website.About MerchLogixMerchLogix offers retail merchandising software solutions designed to make sure merchandising strategies become in-store execution, from space and floor planning to the planogram to shelf placement. Our solutions are trusted by some of the biggest names in retail. They are cloud-based and we don't charge by the user, which means anyone can be granted access to your merchandising plans anywhere, anytime, at no extra cost. MerchLogix is headquartered in Atlanta.For more information, visit .MerchLogix is a trademark of MerchLogix, Inc.

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MerchLogix Adds Fixture and Signage Ordering to Its Planogram Software for U.S. Retailers News Provided By Automatic Outreach LLC November 03, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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