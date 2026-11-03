Sundae Labs Acquires Aigensei To Power Agni With Hallucination-Free 'Truth Telling' Engine

AGNi Townhall Fall 2026

AGNi vs. AI

Paul Elisii joins Sundae Labs as Chief of AI & Product Officer

The acquisition combines non-invasive personal AI with enterprise-grade, verified tech to help consumers learn insights from their own personal data

- Mihir Shah, Founder, Sundae LabsCHESTERBROOK, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sundae Labs Public Benefit Corporation, the makers of well-being platform AGNi, today announced it has acquired Aigensei LLC, an enterprise software development company. The acquisition brings an experienced team of AI developers as well as a proven and bespoke“truth-telling engine” developed by Aigensei for regulated industry clients in the pharma, med-devices and financial services space.Sundae Labs' foundational patent (US 12,599,341 B2) granted on April 14, 2026, covers an autonomous, generative, and non-invasive interface (AGNi) designed for personal use to promote self-knowledge, well-being and privacy. AGNi is initially being developed for the approximately 8 billion personal devices currently in use. Aigensei brings to AGNi technology a working system that grounds every answer in retrieved, verified evidence, with commercial grade deployments validated by regulated industry users, where a wrong answer may create a compliance liability. Aigensei's tech-pack, working inside AGNi's Master System provides for a highly differentiated, non-hallucinating access to a wide variety of personal data, at the level of one user - a moat around today's Gen AI tools, because its economics depends on data leaving the room.Sundae Labs' AGNi innovation combined with Aigensei's truth-telling engine creates a“trust-worthy” service on personal devices, agnostic to operating systems and LLMs.“Paul and his team enabled enterprise-grade trust within AGNi: AI that tells the truth, truth that's based on nothing but the user's own data. Bringing that grounding technology alongside AGNi's novel design means the individual, not platforms, get control and utility out of their own data for the first time.” - Mihir Shah, Founder, Sundae LabsPaul Elisii, the former CEO of Aigensei is a serial entrepreneur and a technology executive specializing in enterprise AI, agentic systems, and data compliance. Elisii has joined Sundae Labs as the Chief AI & Product Officer. With the addition of Aigensei AI team, Sundae Labs now has full capability to deploy its first commercial product, AGNi Suite.“Sundae's mission was never a hard sell for us - we'd already seen what Mihir was building and wanted to be part of flipping the script on how tech treats people's data. Joining Sundae full-time lets us put grounded, non-hallucinating AI at the center of AGNi” - Paul Elisii, Former Founder Aigensei, now Chief AI & Product Officer, Sundae LabsAbout Sundae Labs PBCSundae Labs is a public benefit corporation building AGNi, a private, non-invasive personal AI designed to advance the individual rather than extract from them. Learn more at sundaelabs.About AigenseiAigensei provides agentic, audit-ready AI workflows for regulated industries, including pharmaceutical, medical-device, financial-services and manufacturing customers such as Merz Aesthetics, Mannkind Pharmaceuticals, Commerzbank Research and The Hartford. Learn more at aigensei.

Mihir Shah

Sundae Labs PBC

+1 267-342-3303

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Sundae Labs Acquires Aigensei to Power AGNi with Hallucination-Free 'Truth Telling' Engine News Provided By Sundae Labs PBC November 03, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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