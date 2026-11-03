Monjur And Halo Integration Puts Attorney-Written Contract Terms On Every MSP Quote

One-time setup takes minutes, adds Monjur contract terms to every Halo quote template. Clients accept terms along with the quote.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Monjur, the attorney-supervised contract intelligence platform built exclusively for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced an integration with Halo that makes it easy for MSPs to add their Monjur contract terms to the quote templates they use in Halo. Clients review and accept the terms when they accept the quote, and every service the MSP sells is backed by contract language written and maintained by Monjur's attorneys.What the integration means for MSPs:- Set it up once, in minutes, available across every template. Connect Halo from the Integrations section of Pilot, pull in existing quote templates and add Monjur contract links to each one from a single place without overwriting the original templates.- Close deals without a separate contract step. Terms go out with the quote, so clients review and accept both at once. There's no second document to chase and no second signature.- Send the same approved terms from every rep. Contract language is built into each template, so no one pastes in an old version or leaves it off.- Keep quotes in step with what's sold. When an MSP adds a service in Pilot, the contract links on its Halo quotes update to match.- Point to terms an attorney wrote. If a client pushes back on a term, the MSP has contract language written by Monjur's attorneys to stand on and can bring in a Monjur attorney if needed.“The sooner an MSP's contract terms are on their quotes, the sooner their business is protected,” said Rob Scott, CEO and Co-Founder of Monjur.“This integration lets Halo users add attorney-written terms to every quote template in a single setup, so every deal they close is covered from the first quote they send.”“Your clients trust you with their systems, their data and their reputation, said Aidan Kelly, Product Manager at Halo,“operating within the law isn't optional; it's what makes that trust deserved.”The integration is available now to Monjur customers using Halo.For more information about Monjur and its offering, please feel free to book a demo with one of its team members at monjur/request-a-demo. For all other press inquiries and requests, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at....About MonjurMonjur provides attorney-supervised contract intelligence for managed service providers. Its contracts, built by the attorneys at Scott & Scott, LLP, and Pilot, its AI legal assistant, help MSPs keep their agreements current as their services, vendors, and the law change. More than 1,200 MSPs in the United States and Canada rely on Monjur. All legal services are provided by Scott & Scott, LLP, a Texas law firm. Learn more at monjur.About HaloHalo is a unified service management platform for MSPs and internal teams alike, working across your entire enterprise, from IT and HR to facilities, finance and sales. With AI-powered insights and flexible automation workflows built in, Halo reduces manual effort, connects teams and processes, and helps organizations scale efficiently while delivering outstanding service.

Thomas Mustac

Otter PR

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Monjur and Halo Integration Puts Attorney-Written Contract Terms on Every MSP Quote News Provided By Thomas Mustac, Otter PR November 03, 2026, 13:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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