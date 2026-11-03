Adaptlypost Launches Chatgpt Plugin To Schedule And Publish Social Media Posts

The AdaptlyPost plugin in ChatGPT, with example prompts for listing connected accounts, checking analytics and saving a LinkedIn draft

An AI agent connected to AdaptlyPost over MCP sends one post to LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube

AdaptlyPost schedules posts from AI agents, including ChatGPT, or from its own dashboard

Users can now write, schedule and publish posts to 11 social networks from a ChatGPT conversation, with no API key or copy-paste step

- Taras, founder of AdaptlyPostGDANSK, POLAND, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AdaptlyPost, a social media scheduling platform, today made its plugin available in OpenAI's ChatGPT, letting users write, schedule and publish posts to 11 social networks without leaving the chat.Many people already draft their captions in ChatGPT. The next step has always been manual: copy the text, open a scheduler, paste it in, then repeat for every network. The plugin removes that step. A user can ask ChatGPT to write a post, add an image and schedule it for Thursday at 10 a.m. on Instagram, LinkedIn and Threads. ChatGPT sends the request to the user's AdaptlyPost workspace and confirms the result in the chat.Supported networks are Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Threads, Bluesky, Mastodon and Google Business Profile. Each platform can get its own version of a post, so one request can send a longer update to LinkedIn and a shorter one to X.ChatGPT shows every post to the user and waits for confirmation before anything is scheduled or published. AdaptlyPost keeps the connections to the user's social accounts, so ChatGPT never sees social media passwords or tokens. Setup takes one step: install the plugin and sign in with an AdaptlyPost account. There is no API key to copy.The plugin covers most of what the AdaptlyPost dashboard does. ChatGPT can schedule a batch of posts at once, set up recurring posts and pause them, upload photos and video, turn an RSS feed into scheduled posts and retry a post that failed on one network. It can read analytics for a whole account, a single platform or a single post. It can also write captions and generate images, which use the AI credits included in each plan.ChatGPT works under the same role the user holds in AdaptlyPost. A contributor can have ChatGPT prepare drafts, but only an editor or admin can schedule or publish them, and a viewer can only read. Agencies that keep a separate workspace for each client can name the client, and ChatGPT works in that workspace only."Most of our users write their first draft in an AI chat, and then they paste that same draft into one app after another," said Taras, founder of AdaptlyPost. "With the plugin, the same ChatGPT conversation that wrote the post schedules it. A week later you can ask it which post did best and why."The plugin runs on AdaptlyPost's hosted MCP server at . MCP, or Model Context Protocol, is an open standard that lets AI assistants use outside tools.The AdaptlyPost plugin is available now in ChatGPT. Users install it from ChatGPT and sign in with their AdaptlyPost account. AdaptlyPost plans cost $19 per month for Creator, $39 for Pro and $89 for Enterprise. Each comes with a seven-day free trial and unlimited scheduled posts, and the plugin works on all three.About AdaptlyPostAdaptlyPost is a social media management platform that lets creators and marketing teams plan, write and publish posts to 11 social networks from one dashboard. It includes a content calendar, AI caption and image generation, bulk and recurring scheduling, analytics and team workspaces with role-based access. The company is based in Gdansk, Poland. For more information, visit .

Taras Shynkarenko

AdaptlyPost

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AdaptlyPost Launches ChatGPT Plugin to Schedule and Publish Social Media Posts News Provided By Taras Shynkarenko November 03, 2026, 13:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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