SNACK SMART: The European Campaign Promoting Fresh Fruit Was Presented In Madrid

The European information and promotion campaign was presented to representatives of the Spanish market, highlighting the importance of consuming fresh fruit.

MADRID, SPAIN, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The European information and promotion campaign was presented to representatives of the Spanish market, highlighting the importance of consuming fresh fruit in the daily diet.

The press event of the European co-funded SNACK SMART programme was successfully held on 6 October 2026 at the Casa de las Artes hotel, a member of the Meliá Collection, in Madrid.

The event brought together representatives of the fresh fruit and vegetable trade and distribution sector, importers, journalists and professionals from the agri-food sector, providing an opportunity to present the campaign and exchange views on contemporary consumer habits and the role of European fresh fruit in a balanced diet.

At the centre of the presentation were the five European fruits promoted by the programme-peaches, nectarines, pears, plums and apricots-as well as the importance of systematically incorporating fruit into everyday life through simple and practical dietary choices.

The presentation of the SNACK SMART programme

The keynote speaker at the event was Mr Konstantinos Malakos, President of the Platanoulia Agricultural Cooperative“FROUTOPIGI”, who presented the philosophy, objectives and main activities of SNACK SMART in the German and Spanish markets.

During his presentation, he referred to the importance of the quality of European fresh fruit and the need to strengthen consumer awareness of its place in a balanced and varied dietary pattern.

At the same time, he presented the Platanoulia Agricultural Cooperative“FROUTOPIGI” and its activity in the production and marketing of fresh fruit, highlighting the contribution of organised agricultural cooperatives to the European agri-food chain.

Institutional presence and interest from the Spanish market

The event was honoured by the presence of Mr Pantelis Gassios, Head of the Office of Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Embassy of Greece in Madrid, who addressed a greeting to those present.

The participation of representatives of the Embassy, combined with the presence of professionals from the Spanish market and representatives of the media, highlighted the importance of communication and cooperation in promoting European agri-food products.

The evening also provided an opportunity for professional contacts and discussions about European fresh fruit production, product quality and the possibilities for strengthening consumer information in the Spanish market.

About SNACK SMART

SNACK SMART is a three-year information and promotion programme, co-funded by the European Union, which is being implemented in the German and Spanish markets.

Focusing on peaches, nectarines, pears, plums and apricots, the campaign seeks to encourage the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables, highlighting fruit as an easy and tasty choice for the daily diet.

The programme's main message is linked to the official dietary recommendations in the two target countries. The German Nutrition Society (DGE) recommends consuming at least five portions of fruit and vegetables daily, while the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) also recommends at least five portions per day, including two to three portions of fruit.

To achieve its objectives, SNACK SMART includes a comprehensive programme of communication and promotional activities, such as participation in international trade fairs, press events, publications in the media, digital campaigns, informational material and promotional activities at points of sale.

Through these initiatives, the programme seeks to increase awareness of European fresh fruit and encourage consumers to include it more frequently in their everyday dietary choices.

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SNACK SMART: The European campaign promoting fresh fruit was presented in Madrid News Provided By gh bouman, christiana bouman November 03, 2026, 13:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods



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