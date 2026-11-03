Haywood Hunt & Associates Welcomes Niki Reuben As Senior Advisor, Corporate Risk & Investigations

Haywood Hunt appoints Niki Reuben as Senior Advisor, Corporate Risk & Investigations, strengthening its fraud and misconduct expertise.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Niki Reuben, MSc, HBA, BA, as Senior Advisor, Corporate Risk & Investigations.Niki brings extensive investigative experience from her career with the Toronto Police Service, where she served as a Detective Constable with assignments in the Financial Crimes Unit, Corporate Crimes, and the Sex Crimes Unit, Child Exploitation.Her policing career included complex financial and corporate investigations, cross-border matters, investigative interviewing, evidence development, and the assessment of financial and documentary evidence. Her work in child exploitation investigations included proactive and reactive investigations involving serious and sensitive allegations, further strengthening her experience in interviewing, fact-finding, and evidence assessment.This combination of financial crime, corporate investigation, and sensitive investigative experience provides Niki with a broad perspective that is particularly valuable in matters involving suspected fraud, internal misconduct, workplace concerns, corporate risk, and other allegations requiring careful and objective investigation.At Haywood Hunt, Niki will conduct investigations and provide strategic direction and oversight on matters involving corporate risk, suspected fraud, internal misconduct, and other complex investigative concerns. Her responsibilities include investigative planning, interviewing complainants, witnesses and subjects, fact-finding, evidence assessment, and the review of investigative findings.She will also support clients in understanding the facts surrounding complex matters, assessing potential exposure, and making informed decisions based on clearly documented investigative findings.Niki holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Niagara University, a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology from the University of Toronto, and an Honours Bachelor of Applied Studies from the University of Waterloo.She is also currently pursuing the Certified Information Privacy Professional/Canada (CIPP/C) designation, expanding her investigative background into the increasingly important area of Canadian privacy law and regulatory risk.“Niki brings a unique combination of policing experience, investigative interviewing skills and experience handling serious and sensitive allegations,” said Trevor Haywood, Chief Executive Officer of Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc.“Her background in financial crime, corporate investigations and complex investigative matters will strengthen our ability to assist organizations facing fraud, misconduct, workplace concerns and other sensitive internal matters. We are very pleased to welcome her to our senior investigative team.”Corporate Investigations - Haywood Hunt's Corporate Investigations Division assists corporations, law firms, insurers, financial institutions, government organizations, and other clients with complex and sensitive investigative matters.The firm's capabilities include corporate fraud investigations, internal misconduct investigations, workplace investigations, financial irregularities, asset tracing and recovery support, investigative intelligence, due diligence, litigation support, and other complex corporate matters.Haywood Hunt's multidisciplinary team includes former senior law enforcement professionals, fraud investigators, intelligence specialists, financial crime investigators, regulatory professionals, and experienced corporate investigators.This depth of experience allows the firm to approach complex matters from multiple investigative perspectives while maintaining a strong focus on objective fact-finding, professional interviewing, evidence assessment, clear documentation, and defensible investigative findings.About Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. - Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. is a Canadian investigative firm providing professional investigative and intelligence services to corporate, legal, insurance, government, and private clients.With operations throughout Ontario and investigative capabilities extending across Canada and internationally, the firm specializes in complex fraud investigations, corporate investigations, workplace investigations, asset tracing, insurance and benefits fraud, surveillance, due diligence, and investigative intelligence.For more information about Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc., call 1-877-646-7878 or visit .

Michael Porter

Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc.

+1 416-253-7878

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Haywood Hunt & Associates Welcomes Niki Reuben as Senior Advisor, Corporate Risk & Investigations News Provided By Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. November 03, 2026, 13:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law



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