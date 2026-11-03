Kansas City University Vice Dean Robert Arnce, MD, Receives National Innovations Research Award

Dr. Robert Arnce, vice dean of the Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Award-winning research offers a scalable model for increasing clinical research opportunities in osteopathic medical schools

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robert Arnce, MD, vice dean of the Kansas City University (KCU) College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM), received the 2026 Journal of Osteopathic Medicine Innovations Research Award, a national recognition presented during the American Osteopathic Association's Osteopathic Medical Education (OMED) Conference, the world's largest annual gathering of osteopathic physicians.

The prestigious award recognizes innovative research that advances osteopathic medicine and medical education. Arnce was honored for his contributions to the article,“A Proven Template for Providing Streamlined, Scalable, Cost-Effective Clinical Research Opportunities in Osteopathic Medical Schools.”

The publication outlines a practical and replicable framework for expanding clinical research opportunities for medical students. By addressing common barriers such as limited resources, faculty availability and infrastructure, the model provides a pathway for osteopathic medical schools to increase student engagement in research and strengthen evidence-based medical education.

"Research is essential to developing physicians who can critically evaluate evidence, embrace lifelong learning and improve patient care," said Arnce. "I'm honored to share this recognition with my co-authors and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to work that helps create meaningful research experiences for future physicians."

Throughout his tenure at KCU, Arnce has championed innovative approaches to medical education that prepare students for the evolving practice of medicine. Among his most significant contributions is leading the expansion of the University's point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) curriculum. Building on a successful elective developed in collaboration with Butterfly Network, Arnce helped transform ultrasound education at KCU through a hands-on, technology-enhanced learning model designed to strengthen students' clinical skills and diagnostic confidence.

Under his leadership, KCU became the first medical school in the United States to leverage Butterfly ScanLabTM as the foundation of its POCUS curriculum. The program integrates artificial intelligence-powered training that provides students with real-time anatomical labeling, step-by-step guidance, feedback on probe placement and scan quality assessment. By combining AI-driven instruction with hands-on practice, students develop proficiency in essential ultrasound applications while strengthening their understanding of anatomy, physical examination techniques and clinical decision-making.

"Dr. Arnce exemplifies the spirit of innovation that drives academic medicine forward," said W. Joshua Cox, DO, senior vice president of Clinical Affairs and executive dean of KCU-COM. "His commitment to research, education and student success has strengthened our institution and expanded opportunities for future physicians. We are proud to see his contributions recognized on a national stage."

Arnce earned his medical degree from Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minnesota, in 1993 and completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Louisville in 1996. For more than 25 years, he has served patients throughout Southwest Missouri as an emergency medicine physician while mentoring and educating future health care professionals.

OMED's annual awards honor physicians, educators and researchers whose work has advanced the osteopathic profession and improved opportunities for those who follow in their footsteps.

About Kansas City University

Founded in 1916, Kansas City University (KCU) is a fully accredited, private, not-for-profit health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences, Dental Medicine, and Health Professions and campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Mo. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the leading producer of physicians in Missouri as well as those who practice in primary care, rural areas and underserved regions in the state. The KCU Center for Population Health and Equity addresses the variables that contribute to health disparities while better preparing students for professional practice. KCU offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, dental medicine, and clinical psychology and master's degrees in biomedical sciences and anesthesiologist assistant. Concurrent degree offerings include master's degrees in business administration in health care leadership, public health, and bioethics. (Ranking data provided by the National Center for the Analysis of Healthcare Data, 2025.)

Haley Reardon

Kansas City University

+1 417-208-0664

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Kansas City University Vice Dean Robert Arnce, MD, receives national Innovations Research Award News Provided By Kansas City University November 03, 2026, 13:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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