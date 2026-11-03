Childhood Development Mission Is An Investment In Future Generations: Meghalaya CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 3 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday underscored the importance of strengthening early childhood care and development, describing the state's Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission as a long-term investment in future generations.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while attending the 'Advancing Care Economy through ECD Fellowship' programme organised under the Meghalaya Early Childhood Development Mission (MECDM), where ECD Fellows were recognised for their contributions at the grassroots level.

Sangma highlighted the role played by ECD Fellows and Anganwadi Workers in improving early childhood care, supporting parents and creating a nurturing environment for young children across the state.

He described these frontline workers as the backbone of the mission, noting that their efforts go beyond routine childcare and extend to strengthening families and community-level support systems.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the early years of a child's life are crucial for physical, emotional and cognitive development, making sustained investment in childcare and early learning essential for building a healthy society.

Through the MECDM, the state government is seeking to strengthen the institutional and community-based support required to ensure that children receive proper care, nutrition, protection and opportunities for early learning.

The ECD Fellowship programme is designed to strengthen the care economy by developing a network of trained professionals who can work closely with Anganwadi Workers, parents and communities to improve early childhood development outcomes.

The recognition of ECD Fellows also highlighted the contribution of individuals working at the grassroots level to translate the state's developmental priorities into meaningful interventions for children and families.

Sangma's emphasis on the mission comes as Meghalaya seeks to strengthen its social development framework by focusing on early childhood care, an area widely regarded as fundamental to long-term human capital development.

The initiative places frontline workers and community participation at the centre of efforts to provide children with a healthier, safer and more supportive start in life.