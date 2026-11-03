Odisha Minister Expresses Hope For Landslide-Hit Bhanjanagar Survivors

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 3 (IANS) Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday said rescue operations are continuing at the landslide-affected site in Bhanjanagar in Ganjam, with advanced equipment being deployed to detect possible survivors trapped beneath the debris.

“Despite adverse weather conditions, rescue teams worked throughout the day yesterday, continuing their operations until late evening. The operation resumed early this morning,” Pujari said.

He said modern and sophisticated equipment is being used to detect signs of life beneath the debris, and rescue personnel are continuing their efforts.

“We are hopeful that the missing persons are alive. We pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for their safety, early detection and safe return to society,” the Minister said.

He expressed hope that the ongoing rescue efforts would yield positive results and that the missing persons would be found alive.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, DGP Odisha Fire Services and Home Guards, Sudhanshu Sarangi said the rescue operation is taking place under the Bhanjanagar sub-division in Ganjam, but access is routed from the Kandhamal district side.

Due to the landslide, thick layers of mud and enormous boulders have rolled down the hill and crashed onto the houses. Some of these boulders are as large as houses, making them impossible to move directly. The mud cannot be cleared until these boulders are removed.

“The route is narrow, slushy and difficult to trek. It takes considerable time for rescue personnel to reach the site. There is also no proper place for the teams to stay, forcing them to return after working for a limited period,” he said.

Around 250 rescue personnel from the Fire Services and multiple other agencies, including Railway personnel, ODRAF, Odisha Police, and an NDRF team, are stationed at the site, along with nearly 100 labourers, he said.

Providing an update on the casualties, Sarangi said one body had been recovered and identified by family members.

Following the family's request, the last rites were also performed. Another body has been located but is yet to be retrieved due to the massive accumulation of soil over it.

“We are hopeful that there may still be survivors, and our teams are making every possible effort. We will share further information as the rescue operation progresses,” he added.

He informed that around 13 people were initially reported missing following a massive landslide in Gidipabali village of Odisha's Ganjam district on October 28 due to the effect of exceptional rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab.