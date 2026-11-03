Bihar: Women Confront Official During Protest Over Madhubani Police Firing

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Bihar's Madhubani district after women protesting against a police firing incident allegedly grabbed District Magistrate (DM) Anand Sharma by his collar when he arrived to pacify an agitated crowd in Khojpur.

The incident occurred during a road blockade staged by residents demanding strict action against Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chandramohan Singh, who allegedly opened fire on villagers in Balirajgarh village under Babubarhi police station area, killing one person and injuring three others.

A video of the confrontation has surfaced, showing some women arguing with the DM and allegedly grabbing his collar. The situation briefly turned chaotic before security personnel intervened and brought it under control. Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogendra Kumar was also present at the spot.

The firing incident took place around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. ASI Chandramohan Singh, who was posted at a local police picket, allegedly opened fire with his service weapon following a confrontation with villagers at a private residence.

According to reports, the ASI had visited the house of a woman, where residents allegedly caught him in a compromising situation. The villagers reportedly surrounded him and locked the door from outside. As the situation escalated, the ASI allegedly opened fire to escape.

Four villagers were hit by bullets. Fifty-year-old Ashok Yadav died during treatment, while Dhanik Lal Yadav, Phulo Devi and Vijendra Yadav sustained injuries. The accused ASI fled the scene after the shooting.

Taking serious note of the incident, the police have suspended Chandramohan Singh and announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest. Madhubani police have constituted a five-member special team to trace him and are conducting raids at suspected locations.

According to SP Yogendra Kumar, an FIR has been registered for murder, and the police are making efforts to ensure a speedy trial and conviction of the accused.

The police are also examining the accused officer's previous record. In July 2025, he faced disciplinary action in connection with the death of a minor motorcyclist during his deployment with a Dial-112 emergency response team in the Madhwapur police station area.

Security has been strengthened in the affected area amid continuing public anger. The police are continuing their search for the absconding ASI.