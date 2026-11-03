CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Major Packages For Women, Farmers In UP

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared that the state government will soon introduce major packages which will serve as compensation for farmers suffering crop losses and will aim to make women "self reliant".

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister announced the distribution of LPG cylinder refill subsidies worth Rs 1,500 crore to more than 1.89 crore eligible families on the occasion of Diwali, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government has prioritised public welfare over dynastic politics.

Following the announcement, CM Adityanath transferred Rs 1,500 crore directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries under the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana', at an event in Lucknow.

Explaining that a filled LPG cylinder costs Rs 983.45, of which the Central government provides a subsidy of Rs 335.40, the Chief Minister said: "The remaining Rs 648.55, which beneficiaries had to pay themselves, has now been covered by the state government as a Diwali gift and paid directly to the gas companies. As a result, beneficiaries will receive LPG cylinders free of cost and can use the savings of around Rs 650 for Diwali celebrations, including for buying sweets and lamps."

Chief Minister Adityanath noted that standing crops have suffered significant damage due to El Nino, climate change, excessive rainfall, drought, and hailstorms.

"While immediate compensation is already being provided, the state government will soon introduce a special economic package for the state's 30 million farmer families," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that a major package is being prepared to make women "self-reliant and economically independent, enabling them to support their families and provide better education for their children".

Launching a sharp attack on the previous Congress-led UPA government, CM Adityanath said: "Before 2014 the country was in poor shape, with development stalled and scams such as the Commonwealth Games, 2G, and coal scandals dominating headlines. Obtaining an LPG connection required considerable effort and often involved bribes ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended this corruption by launching the 'Ujjwala Yojana' from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on May 1, 2016," he asserted, while citing that 460 million Indians have risen above the poverty line, according to a recent World Bank report.

Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister alleged that before 2017, festivals in Uttar Pradesh were often accompanied by unrest, riots, and curfews.

"People struggled to protect their property, daughters and traders felt unsafe, and markets remained deserted. Today, no one dares to harass women or extort money from traders because of the strict law-and-order environment. This improvement in security has enabled women to work confidently even in night shifts," he said.

Maintaining that the state government is committed to improving the lives of every section of society, CM Adityanath said: "As part of this effort, 'Annapurna Bhojanalayas' will be launched at market yards and labour hubs across the state. These facilities will provide farmers bringing their produce to markets and construction workers, with nutritious meals at a nominal cost."

The Chief Minister also highlighted that world-class Atal Residential Schools have already been established through the BOC Board for the children of workers, offering free, high-quality education.

"To improve the economic condition of those at the bottom of the social ladder, the state government has increased the honorariums of anganwadi workers, cooks, village watchmen, and PRD personnel. The margins of fair-price shop owners have also been enhanced, and ration shops are being developed into model outlets known as 'Annapurna Bhawans'. Programmes such as Lakhpati Didi and Business Correspondents (BC Sakhis) are being implemented successfully across the state and are helping women become financially independent," he said.