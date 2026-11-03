Aaron Finch Hails 'One Of Most Destructive Players' Glenn Maxwell After His Retirement

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has hailed Glenn Maxwell after the all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket.

Finch, who led Australia to the 2022 T20 World Cup title, took to social media to congratulate the outgoing Aussie all-rounder for his stellar career. "What a career, Glenn Maxwell!! Without doubt, one of the most destructive players the game has ever seen and easily one of the most innovative of our generation.

"Some of the things you've done on a cricket field have been absolutely ridiculous. You've played innings that most of us could only dream of and produced some of the greatest moments this game has ever seen. You've changed the way the game is played and inspired so many along the way.

Finch also spoke about Maxwell's character beyond the boundary ropes, praising him for the teammate he has been in the Australian dressing room/ "But as good as you've been on the field, you've been an even better teammate and a great mate. I've loved sharing the dressing room with you, the wins, the challenges and everything in between. So many great memories that I'll always look back on.

"An incredible career for Australia, mate, and one you should be extremely proud of. Congratulations, legend," he ended his post with.

Maxwell confirmed his international retirement on the Final Word podcast. Maxwell had already retired from the ODIs last year in June but had kept himself available for the T20Is. However, Australia's clash against Oman in February in the T20 World Cup 2026 was the last game he played for his country.

"I'm going to be announcing my retirement from international cricket and domestic games for Victoria in the 50-over and the four-day stuff, red ball completely," the 38-year-old told The Final Word podcast.

While he has also called time on his first-class and List A career, Maxwell is available for Melbourne Stars in the BBL.