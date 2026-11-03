South Africa: Minister Tau Welcomes Competition Tribunal Members

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The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, has welcomed the appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa of six new members to the Competition Tribunal of South Africa.

Tribunal members are appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, in terms of the Competition Act. The appointments are for five-year terms (and comprise three full-time and three part-time members.

The newly appointed full-time members are Professor Thando Vilakazi, Ms Odie Strydom and Advocate Mark Morgan. The part-time members are Ms Lulama Mtanga, Advocate Dorothy Khosa and Advocate Sejajaa Seshoka.

According to Tau, the appointments bring valuable legal, economic and regulatory expertise to the Tribunal, strengthening its adjudicative capacity, broadening the expertise available to its panels and further supporting the efficient and effective execution of its statutory mandate.

“The Competition Tribunal plays a vital role in South Africa's competition-law framework, adjudicating matters that have significant implications for businesses, consumers and the broader economy. Its work is central to the effective application of competition law, promoting competitive and inclusive markets and supporting an environment in which businesses can participate, grow and contribute to economic development,” says Tau.

He adds that strengthening the Tribunal's membership is an important investment in the institution and its valuable contribution to South Africa's economic development and transformation.

“These appointments will broaden the depth of legal and economic expertise available to the Tribunal and enhance its capacity to deliver sound, timely and rigorous adjudication. This, in turn, supports greater certainty for businesses, protects the interests of consumers and advances the public interest,” stresses Tau.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, South Africa.