Arab Fertilizer Conference Opens In Amman, Calls For Joint Research Center

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- The 38th International Technical Conference of the Arab Fertilizer Association (AFA) opened in Amman on Tuesday, bringing together experts and specialists from 30 Arab and foreign countries to discuss technological innovation, industrial integration and sustainability in the fertilizer industry.

Hosted by the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) under the theme "Beyond Production: The Fertilizer Industry Transformation Summit," the three-day conference includes an exhibition featuring more than 30 companies specializing in fertilizer manufacturing technologies, equipment and advanced industrial solutions.

The conference aims to strengthen innovation, sustainability and industrial cooperation in the Arab fertilizer sector, supporting its global competitiveness and contribution to food security.

JPMC Chair Mohammad Thneibat, who presided over the opening, called for establishing a joint Arab research and technology center dedicated to the fertilizer industry to strengthen regional innovation, develop advanced manufacturing technologies and increase the economic value of natural resources.

Thneibat said Arab countries possess strategic advantages in the global fertilizer industry, including substantial reserves of phosphate, potash, natural gas and sulfur, alongside established industrial expertise, leading companies and access to international markets.

However, he stressed that possessing natural resources and manufacturing facilities is insufficient to achieve global leadership without investing in technology development, scientific research and innovation.

He noted that despite decades of industrial experience, Arab countries have yet to achieve the desired level of research integration or establish a shared technological base capable of developing industrial processes and licensing high-value specialized products, including high-purity phosphoric acid and its derivatives.

Thneibat urged Arab industrial leaders to establish a regional research center supported by sustainable institutional funding and partnerships among companies, universities and research institutions.

He expressed JPMC's readiness to sponsor and support the center's establishment, particularly in advancing research and technological development in phosphate-based fertilizers.

The proposed center, he explained, should focus on developing rather than merely adopting technologies, training Arab researchers and engineers, and converting scientific findings into commercially viable industrial applications.

Thneibat described scientific research as a strategic investment in competitiveness, economic security and future generations, emphasizing the need to align academic research with industrial requirements and market demand.

He highlighted opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI), nanotechnology and biotechnology to improve production efficiency, reduce energy and resource consumption, predict equipment failures and develop specialized fertilizers with lower environmental impacts.

He proposed three research priorities: exploring marine resources, algae and biomass for sustainable organic and biological fertilizers; applying AI to fertilizer manufacturing processes; and using nanotechnology to develop a new generation of specialized fertilizers.

Thneibat also called for research into advanced extraction, separation and processing technologies for rare elements and minerals associated with raw materials, creating opportunities for new high-value industries.

He urged Arab countries to move beyond exporting raw materials toward maximizing their economic value and to shift from importing technology to participating in its development through stronger industrial, research and investment partnerships.

AFA Board Chair Abdulwahab Rawad said the conference comes amid major challenges facing the global fertilizer industry, including geopolitical tensions, energy market volatility, supply chain disruptions, climate change, environmental regulations and carbon emission reduction requirements.

He said industrial success can no longer be measured solely by production volumes, exports or market share, but must also reflect innovation, economic value and positive environmental and social impacts.

Rawad emphasized that Arab countries have the resources, industrial capabilities, expertise and geographic advantages needed to help shape the industry's future, provided they strengthen regional integration and develop their own technologies.

He outlined the association's strategic priorities, including improving industrial efficiency, reducing emissions, accelerating digital transformation and AI adoption, advancing research and innovation, maximizing added value, and promoting safety, sustainability and social responsibility.

He reaffirmed the association's role as a platform for Arab expertise, international dialogue and cooperation between industrial companies and research institutions, stressing the importance of translating conference recommendations into practical projects and investments.

AFA Secretary-General Saad Abou El Maaty praised JPMC's experience in modernizing phosphate production and expanding value-added industries through investment and industrial integration.

He said the company's phosphate production reached approximately 12 million metric tons in 2025, representing around 20% of Arab production and 5% of global output.

According to figures presented during his remarks, JPMC also produced 300,000 metric tons of phosphoric acid, approximately 700,000 metric tons of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and 1 million metric tons of sulfuric acid.

Abou El Maaty said these production capabilities strengthen Jordan's position in phosphate-based fertilizers and create opportunities to expand downstream industries and increase economic returns from natural resources.

He noted that the Arab fertilizer industry accounts for approximately one-third of global fertilizer trade, underscoring the need to improve production efficiency, strengthen competitiveness, maintain stable supply chains and support global food security.

He added that the association's 2030 strategy prioritizes operational and economic efficiency, greater value addition, innovation, digital transformation, efficient resource use, lower carbon emissions and expanded partnerships.

During the opening ceremony, the association announced its 2026 awards. Helwan Fertilizers Company received the Corporate Sustainability Award, accepted by Chair Hassan Abdel Alim, while Ashraf Shaltout of the Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) received the Applied Research Award for individuals and teams.

Thneibat also inaugurated the accompanying technical exhibition, which showcases fertilizer manufacturing technologies, equipment, products and industrial solutions while providing opportunities for participating companies to exchange expertise and explore partnerships.

//Petra// AJ