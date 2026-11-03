Hungary Has No New Substantive Objections To Opening Ukraine's Final Negotiation Clusters Kachka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Taras Kachka, Ukraine's envoy to the EU, said this in an interview with Euronews, Ukrinform reports.

Kachka expressed confidence that the two remaining negotiating clusters, 4 and 5, could be opened by the end of the year.

“I think that this word block misleads us,” Kachka said in response to a question about Hungary's position.

He explained that Budapest had asked for additional time to study the documents underpinning the next stage of the negotiations.

It was noted that at meetings of the EU Council working groups on October 20 and 27, Hungary did not agree to approve the results of the screening process for the two clusters, although earlier that month it had dropped its objections to two other clusters.

According to Kachka, the Hungarian government wants more time to examine the documents in detail.

Asked whether Budapest's position was still related to national minorities' rights to education – an issue that has long been a source of tension between the two countries – Kachka said that the problem had already been resolved.

“There are no substantive requirements, disagreements or concerns,” he said, explaining that the delay was solely due to the need to review several hundred pages of documentation.

In October, Ukraine amended its legislation on education for national minorities, paving the way for the launch of two more negotiating clusters, bringing the total number of opened clusters to four out of six.

Kachka confirmed that the updated rules are already being implemented in Ukrainian schools.

Ukraine needs EU support to develop decentralized power generation – Kachka

As reported by Ukrinform, in October, at the Ukraine-EU Intergovernmental Conference in Luxembourg, the EU officially opened clusters 2 and 3 in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc.