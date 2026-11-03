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Lauren Martin

Lauren Martin


Date: 2026-11-03 08:35:57

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Associate, University of Sheffield
Profile Articles

I am a Research Associate in parliamentary studies at the University of Sheffield. My research focuses on the relationship between Parliament and the public, with specific focus on the role of formal rules and informal norms in shaping the relationship between various actors within and adjacent to parliament.

Experience
  • –present Research Associate, University of Sheffield
Education
  • 2026 University of Sheffield, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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