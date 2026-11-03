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Adrienne Krone

Adrienne Krone


Date: 2026-11-03 08:35:55

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Environmental Science and Sustainability and Religious Studies, Allegheny College
Profile Articles

I research and teach at the intersection of religious studies, food studies, and environmental studies. I research religious food justice movements and I am the author of Free-Range Religion: Alternative Food Movements and Religious Life in the United States (UNC Press 2025). My current project is an ethnographic and historical study of the Jewish Community Farming movement in North America.

Experience
  • 2016–present Associate Professor of Environmental Science and Sustainability and Religious Studies, Allegheny College
Education
  • 2016 Duke University, Ph.D. American Religion

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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