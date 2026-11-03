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Khaliah Johnson

Khaliah Johnson


Date: 2026-11-03 08:35:54

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Emory University
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Dr. Khaliah A. Johnson, MD, is a nationally recognized pediatrician and palliative care physician whose work is grounded in deep love, faith, and a commitment to justice.

Dr. Khaliah blends rigorous clinical expertise with a calling to bring healing across all spaces – clinical, communal, and global. As the founder of We Are Wendo, a nonprofit in rural Kenya, and a Cambia Health Foundation Sojourns Scholar, her work addresses social drivers in health and equity in pediatric serious illness care.

She's also a storyteller, educator, mother, and advocate. Through her E3 philosophy – Educate. Encourage. Empower. – she invites others into holistic wellness and brave conversations that transform care.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, Emory University

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The Conversation

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