Visiting Associate Professor at the Lucy Family Institute for Data and Society, University of Notre Dame

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Emma L. Briant, Ph.D. is a leading researcher and expert on contemporary propaganda and information warfare in an age of mass-surveillance. She is a Visiting Associate Professor at the Lucy Family Institute for Data and Society, at Notre Dame University. Dr. Briant played a central role in revealing the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal in 2018-this research formed the basis for important evidence submitted to the U.K. Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee inquiry into“fake news” and the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2018 among other international public inquiries.

Dr. Briant is a British scholar who held prior faculty roles at Monash University, Australia; Bard College; University of Essex; and University of Sheffield, in the UK. Dr. Briant has three books, Bad News for Refugees, (Pluto Press, with Philo and Donald, 2013), Propaganda and Counter-Terrorism: Strategies for Global Change (Manchester University Press, 2015), and the Routledge Handbook on the Influence Industry (Routledge, co-edited with Vian Bakir, 2024) and is working on two more: Move Fast and Fix the Internet (edited with Tim Weninger) and Propaganda Machine.

Dr. Briant's research, testimony and solutions on media, technology, and the rapid evolution of surveillant propaganda and its implications for democracy, security and human rights have informed civil society organizations, government agencies, industry, the UN, US Congress, UK Parliament, Canadian Parliament and European Parliament among others.

In addition to scholarly publications, she regularly contributes to major journalism outlets and is finalizing her next book Propaganda Machine. She was Senior Researcher for the Oscar-shortlisted documentary 'The Great Hack'.

Dr. Briant is an honorary Associate at University of Cambridge's Centre for Financial Reporting and Accountability, a Fellow at Bard College's Human Rights Program, a Visiting Scholar at George Washington University's Institute for Public Diplomacy and Global Communication, and a Fellow at Monash Global Peace and Security Center. She has also held prior prestigious visiting roles at American University, Stanford University, Georgetown University, George Washington University.



2019–present Research Associate (2019-21), then Fellow, Bard College

2025–present Visiting Associate Professor, University of Notre Dame

2023–2025 Associate Professor of Journalism and Political Communication, Monash University

2017–2019 Senior Lecturer in Journalism, University of Essex 2013–2017 Lecturer in Journalism Studies, University of Sheffield

2011 University of Glasgow, PhD Sociology



2025 Routledge Handbook of the Influence Industry, Routledge

2015 Propaganda and Counter-terrorism: Strategies for global change, Manchester University Press 2013 Bad News for Refugees, Pluto Press

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