Azerbaijani Music's Return To Karabakh Vital For Cultural Heritage - People's Artist On“Dialogue With Tofig Abbasov” (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The return of Azerbaijani music to Karabakh is of particular significance for the preservation of national cultural heritage and the restoration of cultural life, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor at the Baku Music Academy, conductor Ramiz Malik-Aslanov said.

He made the remarks in a new episode of the analytical video project“Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov” on the Baku Network expert platform.

Discussing the role of art in the life of society, the maestro emphasized that the theme of Karabakh has held an important place in the work of national composers for decades. Pieces dedicated to their native land, even during the years of occupation, preserved historical memory and reflected the Azerbaijani people's aspiration to liberate their territories.

"The conviction that our lack of control over our own land was only temporary never faded among the people," he noted, citing, in particular, works by Vasif Adigozalov dedicated to Karabakh.

A significant part of the conversation was devoted to memories of concerts held in Shusha and Khankendi in 2025, marking the 140th anniversary of the birth of Uzeyir Hajibeyli. In Shusha, the conductor visited the home of the renowned composer and took part in commemorative events. Another performance also took place at Garabagh University in Khankendi.

"It's one thing to be here and talk about Karabakh, but quite another to actually be there," said Malik-Aslanov.

According to him, the journey to the land of his ancestors left a profound impression and instilled a sense of pride in the Azerbaijani people for having liberated their lands from occupation.

During the interview, the maestro also spoke about his long-standing efforts to promote Azerbaijani classical music abroad. Over the years, the concert programs he curated have featured works by Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Musa Mirzayev, Vasif Adigozalov, and other prominent composers.

"I have dedicated virtually my entire life to performing the music of Azerbaijani composers," the conductor emphasized.

He also placed special focus on the importance of musical education and the continuity of creative traditions. According to Malik-Aslanov, it is essential for young performers not only to master their craft but also to possess a deep knowledge of the national repertoire.

As an example, he pointed to their work on Ogtay Zulfugarov's overture, "Rejoice, My People!"

"They played with great enthusiasm; they were playing their own music, not someone else's, but their own!" the maestro remarked, referring to the young musicians.

According to him, engaging with works by Azerbaijani composers helps preserve the national school of music, strengthens the bond between generations, and fosters the continued development of the country's cultural life.

In this context, holding cultural events in the liberated territories takes on special significance, as the national musical heritage becomes an integral part of reviving the historical traditions and spiritual life of Karabakh.

Here is the full video recording of the program for our readers:

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