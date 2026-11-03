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Mooreco Inc. Introduces Coradletm, A Child-First Pediatric Healthcare Furniture Collection


Date: 2026-11-03 08:31:57

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Developed with Qdesign and informed by MooreCo Inc.'s Thrive Philosophy, Coradle combines appropriately scaled seating for children and adults, sensory and activity furnishings, flexible planning, and healthcare-focused durability, cleanability, and serviceability.

TEMPLE, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MooreCo Inc. announces Coradle by MooreCo, a child-first pediatric healthcare furniture collection for pediatric waiting rooms, children's hospitals, outpatient clinics, family lounges, medical offices, and other care environments. Developed with Qdesign, Coradle is designed around how children actually sit, move, play, explore, seek comfort, and stay connected to parents and caregivers-rather than simply scaling down adult healthcare furniture.

It Starts With a Hug

Coradle was inspired by familiar moments between children and parents at home-reading together, sitting close, playing on the floor, or sharing a hug. That idea is expressed most clearly in the Coradle Embrace Seat

Coradle extends beyond seating into a coordinated pediatric healthcare furniture system. The collection includes adult, bariatric, and children's seating; sensory and activity furniture; tables; floor-level products; and room dividers that create separation while maintaining sightlines.

Healthcare-focused features vary by product and may include 360-degree clean-out, serviceable cushions, powder-coated steel frames, open access underneath for cleaning, urethane arm caps, wall-saver construction, ganging and connecting configurations, easy-clean surfaces, and optional moisture-barrier protection.

“MooreCo's Thrive asks us to look beyond what furniture needs to do and consider the experience of the person using it,” said Polly Moore, VP of Product Development + Marketing at MooreCo Inc.“With Coradle, we apply that lens to pediatric healthcare by creating choices for movement, play, proximity and connection while designing for the durability and maintenance demands of real care environments.”

Learn more at

About MooreCo Inc.

MooreCo Inc. designs and manufactures furniture and visual communication products for education, healthcare, workplace, and shared environments.

Media Contact

Alfonso Moreno
Director of Digital Strategy
MooreCo Inc.
...

combo-front-angle-buka-bark-matching-edgeband-silvertex-storm-w-models-no-props-horizontal.jpg" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" width="600" data-dpi="300" data-caption="The Embrace Seating, from the new Coradle line by MooreCo, pairs adult and child seating to support side-by-side connection in pediatric healthcare environments." data-filename="Coradle Embrace Adult + Kids Combo Seat Left and Right + Add-A-Table Combo Front Angle Buka Bark + Matching Edgeband + Silvertex Storm w-Models No Props-horizontal.jpg" />The Embrace Seating, from the new, award-winning Coradle line by MooreCo, pairs adult and child seating to support side-by-side connection in pediatric healthcare environments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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