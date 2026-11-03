Mooreco Inc. Introduces Coradletm, A Child-First Pediatric Healthcare Furniture Collection

TEMPLE, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MooreCo Inc. announces Coradle by MooreCo, a child-first pediatric healthcare furniture collection for pediatric waiting rooms, children's hospitals, outpatient clinics, family lounges, medical offices, and other care environments. Developed with Qdesign, Coradle is designed around how children actually sit, move, play, explore, seek comfort, and stay connected to parents and caregivers-rather than simply scaling down adult healthcare furniture.

It Starts With a Hug

Coradle extends beyond seating into a coordinated pediatric healthcare furniture system. The collection includes adult, bariatric, and children's seating; sensory and activity furniture; tables; floor-level products; and room dividers that create separation while maintaining sightlines.

Healthcare-focused features vary by product and may include 360-degree clean-out, serviceable cushions, powder-coated steel frames, open access underneath for cleaning, urethane arm caps, wall-saver construction, ganging and connecting configurations, easy-clean surfaces, and optional moisture-barrier protection.

“MooreCo's Thrive asks us to look beyond what furniture needs to do and consider the experience of the person using it,” said Polly Moore, VP of Product Development + Marketing at MooreCo Inc.“With Coradle, we apply that lens to pediatric healthcare by creating choices for movement, play, proximity and connection while designing for the durability and maintenance demands of real care environments.”

About MooreCo Inc.

MooreCo Inc. designs and manufactures furniture and visual communication products for education, healthcare, workplace, and shared environments.

Media Contact

Alfonso Moreno

Director of Digital Strategy

MooreCo Inc.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at