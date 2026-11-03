MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI Visibility Index by Chirovant identifies the Web of Proof: the structured content framework AI engines use to recommend local healthcare providers.

Sheridan, Wyoming, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChatGPT picked the same chiropractic clinic five times in a row and never once named a 5.0-star clinic with 45 Google reviews. That result, from a test in Plano, Texas, on October 25, 2026, opens The AI Visibility Index, released today by Chirovant. The shift is already here. For clinic owners this is a business survival issue, not a technology trend: patients who ask AI for a chiropractor only hear the names it gives them.

The Problem: From "Renting Eyeballs" to Brand Equity

The report addresses a critical gap in traditional SEO for chiropractors: Large Language Models (LLMs) have become a new source of local recommendations, and they do not read a clinic the way a search ranking does. Paid ads and classic SEO still carry legacy search, yet the report shows that clinics without a "Web of Proof" are left out of AI answers. The Web of Proof is the consistent, citable content AI engines need before they recommend a practice as a top authority.

Google is moving the same way. Of 21 chiropractic marketing searches Chirovant checked on Google in October 2026, 20 opened with an AI Overview, written before any website or ad appears.

Chirovant sees a clear pattern in chiropractic marketing: visibility bought through paid ad spend disappears with the budget, while brand equity keeps working. When ad budgets pause, patient acquisition stops. The report outlines how clinics can move from temporary traffic sources to becoming the definitive, AI-recommended choice in their local market.

Methodology & Findings

To build the Index, Chirovant studied the answers that ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews give to high-intent local questions from patients and clinic owners. Key findings include:

1. The Plano Test: On October 25, 2026, Chirovant asked ChatGPT five times for the best chiropractor for sciatica in Plano, Texas. It named the same clinic all five times and never named a 5.0-star clinic with 45 Google reviews.

2. The Visibility Gap: A strong Google profile alone does not earn an AI recommendation. In 24 ChatGPT answers Chirovant collected on October 29, 2026, Google Maps listings were a source in only 4. Most answers were built from third-party lists, directories and businesses' own websites.

3. Content Fragmentation: When a clinic's videos, articles and reviews sit unlinked, AI models find nothing consistent to cite and favor competitors with verifiable content.

4. Video Is the Dominant Citation Source: YouTube was cited in the AI Overviews of 17 of the 21 chiropractic marketing searches, and the top competing videos often date back 3 to 7 years.

5. From Noise to Signal: The report details the four content moves of the Proof Stack (Hook, Study, Story, Search) that turn "loud noise" into a trusted, citable brand for patients and algorithms alike.

6. The Framework Works: Applying the framework yields measurable AI visibility. ChatGPT named Chirovant in 8 of 24 answers to real clinic-owner questions on October 29, 2026, up from zero on October 18, proving the Web of Proof works in live search.

Expert Perspective

"We didn't want to sell clinics a theory, so we tested the Web of Proof on our own business first," says Hamza Ait El Moudden, Founder of Chirovant. "On October 18, ChatGPT named Chirovant in none of 24 answers to clinic-owner questions. Eleven days later, it named us in 8. Those are our receipts. For a clinic owner, this is not a tech story. It is a business survival story: if the AI never says your name, the patient never hears it."

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a chiropractic clinic get recommended by ChatGPT?

By being cited. ChatGPT builds answers from sources it trusts: clear and structured clinic websites, third-party lists and directories, reviews and video. A clinic that publishes linked proof across those places gives the AI something to cite.

Do Google's AI Overviews affect chiropractic marketing?

Yes. In Chirovant's October 2026 check, 20 of 21 chiropractic marketing searches opened with an AI Overview. Being a source inside that summary now matters as much as ranking below it.

Is SEO for chiropractors still worth it?

Yes. Google's AI features still run on the basics: crawlable pages, clear text, internal links and structured data that matches the page. SEO is now one part of the Web of Proof, not all of it.

How can I check my clinic's AI visibility?

Run the AI Visibility Report. It shows which clinics ChatGPT names in your city, how your Google rating compares with nearby clinics, and your Proof Stack score out of 4. Clinic owners can run their own test at chirovant.com/report.

About The AI Visibility Index

The AI Visibility Index is a free resource for chiropractic clinic owners and office managers. It gives a step-by-step framework to audit a clinic's visibility in ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews, plus a private diagnostic report built from the clinic's own digital footprint.

About Chirovant

Chirovant is a chiropractic marketing agency that helps clinics move from paid ad reliance to lasting, AI-optimized brand authority.

Attachments



ChatGPT Picked the Same Chiropractor 5 Out of 5 Times: The AI Visibility Index by Chirovant The Plano Test: 5 ChatGPT Answers, 1 Winner

CONTACT: Hamza Ait El Moudden CEO, Chirovant LLC... +1 (575) 280-3598