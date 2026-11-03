Chery Enters Globalization 3.0: LUXEED Crafts Luxury Mobility Experiences For Global Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 23, during the main session of the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery systematically articulated its landing path for Phase 3.0 of globalization to over 2,000 users, partners, and authoritative media from around the world, announcing plans to actively utilize artificial intelligence to reshape its DNA and accelerate its evolution into a comprehensive ecosystem cluster centered on high technology. As the core bearer of the Group's high-end strategy, LUXEED is deeply integrating into Chery Group's Globalization 3.0 strategic framework, leveraging technological innovation and lifecycle user co-creation to tailor expectation-surpassing high-end luxury mobility experiences for global users.

Global Rooting and Localized Customization: Reshaping the High-End Luxury Mobility Experience

The core of Chery's Globalization 3.0 lies in upgrading from simple“product export” to“local rooting,” adhering to the development philosophy of“In somewhere, for somewhere, be somewhere” to drive organizational systems and product development into deep integration with local markets.

Responding to this strategic philosophy, LUXEED adheres to the principle of“global R&D and local adaptation,” deeply gaining insight into the customs, cultures, lifestyles, and driving scenarios of users across different global regions. Backed by the Group's product and service network covering over 130 countries and regions, LUXEED models not only possess rigorous global regulatory access capabilities but also feature precise localized tuning in product details. From chassis dynamic performance adapting to diverse road conditions to intelligent cockpit experiences fitting different cultural contexts, LUXEED crafts an exclusive and prestigious Beyond-Class Enjoyment for global users.









Frontier AI and Green Energy Ecosystem: Defining Ultimate Experiences Through a Technological Foundation

Against the backdrop of the deep advancement of AI-driven Globalization 3.0, Chery is redefining future mobility with a verifiable green intelligent technology system.

As the top-tier carrier for the rollout of the Group's cutting-edge technologies, LUXEED deeply integrates the evolutionary achievements of the CheryMind domain-specific foundation model into advanced intelligent driving and cockpit interaction, comprehensively showcasing the leading advantages of Ultimate Intelligence. The vehicle's NOA and SIVP features complement the 800V pure electric high-performance architecture. Enabled by intelligent synergy with AiMOGA robotics, it allows global users to experience the perfect blend of green technology and high-end luxury in every journey.

User Co-Creation and Open Ecosystem: Co-Building and Sharing a New Global Luxury Experience

Surrounding the profound transformation of Globalization 3.0, Chery is driving over 20 million global users to extend from product experience participants to ecosystem co-creation partners. LUXEED actively practices a full-lifecycle user co-creation model, opening ecosystem resources to invite global users and partners to deeply participate in product experience optimization and feature iteration.

Guided by the brand proposition of“I” DRIVE, YOU ENJOY, LUXEED is not merely an expectation-surpassing high-end ride, but a smart bond connecting global users with technological mobility. Standing at the historical starting point of Chery's stride into the new 3.0 era, LUXEED continues to pilot the value leap of Chinese intelligent manufacturing into the global high-end market with the posture of an intelligent luxury pioneer.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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