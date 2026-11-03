Withstanding Tropical Climate Tests: LUXEED's Rigorous Quality Control Fortifies Mobility Readiness In Southeast Asia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22-23, global partner representatives from Southeast Asian countries including Thailand and Indonesia visited the LUXEED Super Factory, touring this intelligent automotive manufacturing base and witnessing LUXEED's smart manufacturing capabilities in automated production, digital management and rigorous quality traceability. As one of the activities of the 2026 Chery International User Ecosystem Summit, the visit also highlighted LUXEED's rigorous quality-control achievements in meeting Southeast Asia's tropical climate challenges. The tour also offered a glimpse of LUXEED's broader intelligent ecosystem, where AiMOGA robots serve as a key smart-ecosystem partner alongside the brand's vehicles.









Rigorous Quality Control Requirements Under Tropical Climate

The Southeast Asian market lies in the tropics, with high temperatures, heavy rainfall and complex road conditions, imposing higher requirements on battery safety, the reliability of the three-electric system and vehicle sealing for new energy vehicles.

At the LUXEED Super Factory, these market demands are translated into concrete manufacturing standards. Leveraging digital technology and AI visual inspection systems, manufacturing precision is controlled at the sub-millimeter level, and a comprehensive digital holographic quality traceability system has been established. These quality-control measures provide a solid guarantee for LUXEED's long-term reliable use in tropical and rainy environments.

Four Major Workshops with High Automation Rate: One Vehicle Rolls Off the Line Every Minute

During the tour, the smart manufacturing level displayed in LUXEED Super Factory's four core process workshops left a deep impression on Southeast Asian partners. More than 2,000 intelligent devices operate at the factory daily. Powered by an AI system with an autonomous closed loop of“perception-analysis-decision-execution-evolution,” the factory achieves an average production beat of one vehicle rolling off the line every minute. Key processes including stamping, welding, painting and final assembly achieve a high automation rate. In the welding workshop alone, nearly 900 high-precision robots form a team of“digital craftsmen,” working in effective coordination and performing precision operations.

Luxury Felt First on the Production Line

Through ultimate intelligent driving, to unveil the aspirational mobility - the visit gave Southeast Asian partners a set of visible manufacturing standards: a vehicle's luxury is first defined in the process, then safeguarded throughout by quality traceability. These solid manufacturing foundations will become LUXEED's strong backing as it deepens its presence in the Southeast Asian market. LUXEED's intelligent ecosystem also extends beyond the vehicle to AiMOGA robots, bringing smart-mobility experiences from the cabin into more of life's moments.

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LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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