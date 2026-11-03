Before Dracula, There Was Vlad: Outfit7 Launches Roguelike Action RPG Vampirio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Build by day. Survive the night.









LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7, the global entertainment company behind Talking Tom & Friends, today announced the worldwide release of Vampirio, a roguelike action RPG that puts players in the role of Vlad Dracul before his transformation into Dracula. Combining strategic base-building, fast-paced combat, and roguelike progression, Vampirio is built around a day-night survival loop where every decision made before dark shapes the fight that follows. The game is available now on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam.

Vlad begins the story as a young monster hunter fighting alongside his family to protect their homeland. When that world is torn apart, loss drives him down a path of vengeance - one that will ultimately transform the hunter into the monster the world remembers.

Prepare for What Comes After Dark

During the day, players gather resources, expand their fortress, construct walls and defensive towers, and prepare for the coming night. When darkness falls, relentless waves of monsters, undead creatures, dragons, and powerful bosses descend upon the player's base, putting every strategic decision to the test.

Randomized upgrades and hero builds mean players can't rely on exactly the same strategy every time. Powerful Ultimate abilities and permanent progression provide more ways to grow stronger, while each run challenges players to make the most of the upgrades and abilities available to them.

“The day-night loop is the heart of Vampirio. During the day, players make choices and prepare for what's coming. At night, those choices are put to the test. We wanted that constant cycle of preparation and survival to work hand in hand with Vlad's story, where every loss raises the stakes and pushes him further into darkness,” said Vasyl Novskyi, VP of Cell Division at Outfit7.

Different Heroes. Different Ways to Survive

Vlad does not fight alone. Players can recruit and upgrade a growing roster of heroes, including Alba, Lucian, Morana, and more, each with unique abilities, combat styles, and a distinct role in the story.

Those differences go beyond appearance. From close-range attacks and ranged combat to powerful magic, switching heroes can fundamentally change how players approach a run, encouraging them to experiment with different builds and strategies.

Fight Back and Grow Stronger

Survival does not end with defending your own fortress. Players can launch raids against rival forts to destroy buildings, steal valuable resources, and climb the rankings, while risking revenge attacks in return.

Throughout their journey, players also collect enemy stickers by defeating monsters and bosses. Completing sticker collections unlocks lasting progression bonuses, providing players with another way to strengthen future runs and prepare for increasingly difficult challenges.

The Road to Dracula

Alongside the core survival loop, Vampirio includes two single-player campaign chapters. The first follows the fall of Vlad's homeland and the loss of the woman he loves. The story continues in Dracula's Descent, where further tragedy pulls him deeper into darkness.

Players know the legend of Dracula - Vampirio tells the story that came before it.

Available Now on Mobile and PC

Vampirio is the debut title from Cell Division, a game division within Outfit7 created with a mandate to explore new genres, audiences, and creative directions.

Vampirio is now available globally on the App Store and Google Play, excluding mainland China, Vietnam, and Korea. The PC version is also available on Steam with a currently limited feature set, including one story campaign, higher difficulty, and full controller support.

Key Takeaways

Genre: Roguelike action RPG combining base-building and tower defense.

Platforms: Available now on iOS, Android, and Steam.

Gameplay: Build and prepare by day; defend against monster waves at night.

Story: Follow Vlad Dracul's journey from monster hunter toward becoming Dracula.

ABOUT VAMPIRIO

Vampirio is a roguelike action RPG from Cell Division, a game division within Outfit7. Combining fast-paced combat, strategic base-building, and tower defense, the game challenges players to build by day and survive the night while following Vlad Dracul's journey toward becoming Dracula. Vampirio is available on iOS and Android, with a PC version also available on Steam.

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