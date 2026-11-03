2026 Shanghai Award Special Session Held In East China's Fuzhou

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management

FUZHOU, China, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On November 1, a special session for the 4th Cycle of the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) was held in east China's Fuzhou City.

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Themed "Transforming Cities for Sustainable Urban Development - Voices of Shanghai Award Cities," the event was jointly organized by UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management.

The Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) is jointly established by UN-Habitat and China. The five cities that won the 4th cycle of the Shanghai Award are Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Jingdezhen, China; Istanbul, Türkiye; Santiago de Cali, Colombia; and Katowice, Poland.

At the forum, representatives from the five cities and Palu of Indonesia discussed local practices and global cooperation. They exchanged views on innovative policies, inclusive urban regeneration, resilient infrastructure and effective urban governance, sharing practical experience in urban transformation.

The forum closely aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 11, in particular Target 11.a. Participants included mayors of shortlisted and winning cities of the 4th cycle of the Shanghai Award, international jury experts, representatives from UN-Habitat headquarters and its regional offices, officials from China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, delegates from Shanghai, and representatives of universities and research institutions.

The forum also underscored the Shanghai Award's role as a platform for international experience exchange and peer mutual learning. It explored ways to help cities translate the recognized practices into concrete action, jointly moving toward a safe, inclusive, resilient and sustainable urban future.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558