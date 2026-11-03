Chery Innovation Conference: LUXEED Carries The Group's Cutting-Edge Technologies To Market
Multi-Track Boundary Expansion: Reshaping Industry Value Through Systemic Innovation
As the global automotive industry's shift toward intelligence and electrification deepens, single-point hardware leadership is no longer enough to build lasting competitive advantage. At this Innovation Conference, Chery extended its technology vision well beyond traditional four-wheel mobility, applying its vast automotive-grade engineering capabilities across a wide range of physical domains.
From the proprietary MoAgent AI system that powers AiMOGA robots and factory-installed L4 Robotaxis, to the Lingxiao manned eVTOL with a range exceeding 1,000 km, to the microgrid demonstration reshaping global distributed energy through the Xunlong fast-charging and V2G vehicle-to-grid technologies - Chery's multi-track hard-tech footprint is reshaping the industry value system on all fronts. This systemic ability to turn frontier technology into sustainable solutions is the technical foundation of the Group's global leadership.
Top-Tier Foundation: LUXEED Delivers Ultimate Intelligence
At the forefront of the Group's broad technology roadmap, LUXEED serves as the core platform for bringing these cutting-edge technologies to life. Powered by the continuous evolution of the CheryMind foundation model and the computing capability of the Ziwei chip, LUXEED delivers industry-leading intelligent driving and cockpit interaction, successfully applied to production models.
For example, the NOA and SIVP functions on LUXEED vehicles deeply integrate the Group's top-tier capabilities in environmental perception, behavior prediction and high-level decision-making, giving products human-like perception and self-evolution to handle complex global road conditions, comprehensively raising the industry benchmark for Ultimate Intelligence.
Systemic Technology Delivery: Building a Luxury Benchmark Through Innovation
Building on deep technical heritage and global standards, Chery's automotive-grade quality control and frontier engineering are fully infused into LUXEED's high-end product lineup. Whether in high-voltage electrification innovation or in technical systems deeply adapted to regulatory standards across 130+ countries and regions, LUXEED has robust systemic support.
Inheriting the“global R&D, regional adaptation” DNA, LUXEED blends leading technology with luxury aesthetics, perfectly delivering Extreme Driving Pleasure and Beyond-Class Enjoyment. Guided by the brand proposition“I” DRIVE, YOU ENJOY, LUXEED, backed by Chery's innovation, is accelerating global intelligent luxury mobility toward a brighter future.
Media Contact
LUXEED International
Ms. Wu Yi
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