MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information Office of Changzhou Municipal People's Government

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 2026 Jiangsu Football City League (also called as Suchao) ended in Nanjing on Oct. 31, with Wuxi beating Changzhou 2-1 in the final. The league fields teams from all 13 Jiangsu cities. Last year, Changzhou finished second from bottom. This year, the team reached the final.

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The Information Office of Changzhou Municipal People's Government noted that the Changzhou team was built around Zenith Steel Football Club. The team averaged 23.6 years of age, with players training together throughout the winter. After winning its opener, it endured a winless spell and a home defeat, then finished third in the regular season. It advanced through the quarterfinals and semifinals and kept attacking even when two goals down in the final. The runner-up finish reflected a season of growing teamwork and resilience.

Changzhou backed that progress with dedicated team doctors and medical care before, during and after matches. One year into the implementation of the "Three-Year Action Plan for High-Quality Development of Football in Changzhou (2025-2027)," the city has added or upgraded 36 football pitches, while the net number of registered youth players has increased by 300. Players visited schools, while the city's workers' league and rural competitions drew more residents into the game.

Support was visible on matchdays. The Information Office of Changzhou said that nearly 600 young volunteers served at the season opener; free public transport and parking helped supporters reach the stadium. Public screens brought matches to squares and shopping areas.

The loyalty predated the turnaround. In 2025, before the team had scored its first goal, supporters displayed a giant "City Heroes" tifo. This year's semifinal drew 41,018 spectators to Changzhou Olympic Sports Center. A local flower company even prepared flowers for away fans. Asked whether they would still support Changzhou if it lost the final, a young fan replied: "Yes! I like them because they're our team."

On Nov. 1, Changzhou made buses and metro services free for everyone, while tourist sites and cultural venues offered activities to celebrate the runner-up finish. Investment in players and pitches, and fans who stayed through defeats, have helped football take root in everyday life - and given the next generation a stronger place to start.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558.