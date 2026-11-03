Aimoga Launches MOBO Home Companion Robot, Highlighting Deeper Integration Between Robotics And LUXEED Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery's embodied AI brand AiMOGA officially unveiled MOBO, its first home companion robot, and opened global pre-orders. Equipped with 22 degrees of freedom, long-term memory and natural interaction capabilities, MOBO marked AiMOGA's expansion from commercial service robotics into the consumer home market.

The launch also highlighted the expanding role of Chery's physical AI technologies beyond the automotive sector. The AI foundation model underpinning the Group's intelligent mobility ecosystem is now being applied across an increasingly diverse range of real-world environments, creating new opportunities for technological collaboration between humanoid robots and intelligent vehicles. For LUXEED, this broader development opens the door to deeper integration between vehicle intelligence, robotics and smart living.







A Shared AI Foundation: From the Road to the Living Room

At the core of MOBO's capabilities is CheryMind, the domain-specific foundation model developed for physical AI. It enables the robot to break down complex tasks, navigate its surroundings, avoid obstacles and interact naturally within the home environment.

The underlying technological principles also connect with intelligent driving and parking capabilities in LUXEED vehicles, including NOA and Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP). While vehicles use environmental perception, decision-making, path planning and motion control to navigate roads, robots apply comparable AI principles to understand and move through indoor environments.

By extending AI models, algorithms and technical capabilities developed in the automotive sector into robotics, Chery is building a broader technological ecosystem around CheryMind. As the Group expands its work across physical AI applications, including robotics and low-altitude aviation, advances in one field can create opportunities for further development in others. LUXEED's intelligent driving and smart cockpit technologies stand to benefit from this wider exchange of expertise and technological innovation.







Shared Technologies, Accelerated Innovation: Building a Connected AI Ecosystem

Developing advanced AI capabilities across different product categories requires substantial investment, technical expertise and ongoing refinement. By leveraging its existing intelligent driving and AI development capabilities across the Group, Chery can build on established technologies while accelerating innovation in emerging fields such as embodied AI.

For LUXEED, this creates a broader foundation for the continued evolution of intelligent mobility. Rather than developing vehicle intelligence in isolation, the brand is part of an expanding ecosystem in which advances in AI models, perception, decision-making and real-world interaction can contribute to technological progress across multiple applications.

As intelligent vehicles and embodied AI robots become increasingly interconnected, opportunities for collaboration will extend beyond individual products. This convergence of automotive intelligence and robotics represents an important direction in the development of physical AI, while reinforcing the technological foundation behind LUXEED's vision for intelligent luxury.

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