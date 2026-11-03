ISS Extends International Partnership With Global Manufacturer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility services, has extended its longstanding partnership with a global manufacturing company. The contract has an annual value of approximately 1% of ISS' Group revenue.

Copenhagen, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the extended agreements, ISS will continue to deliver a broad range of integrated facility services across nearly 30 countries worldwide.

The contract has a duration of three years, with an option to extend for a further two years. The contract starts in Q1 2027.





For media enquiries, ISS:

Charlotte Holm, Head of Group External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

CONTACT: For media enquiries, ISS: Charlotte Holm, Head of Group External Communication, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468