ISS Extends International Partnership With Global Manufacturer
Copenhagen, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the extended agreements, ISS will continue to deliver a broad range of integrated facility services across nearly 30 countries worldwide.
The contract has a duration of three years, with an option to extend for a further two years. The contract starts in Q1 2027.
For media enquiries, ISS:
Charlotte Holm, Head of Group External Communication, +45 4176 1989
For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468
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