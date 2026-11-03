Klearcom Unveils Agentic Assurance Solution Ahead Of 2027 AI Voice Agent Rollouts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent testing from inside 100+ countries gives enterprises proof that their AI voice agents work, and stay compliant, wherever customers call from

WATERFORD, Ireland, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klearcom, the AI native assurance platform for customer conversations, has launched Agentic Assurance, the world's first dedicated Agentic Transformation Assurance Platform. Klearcom places real calls over local fixed and mobile networks to test AI voice agents the way customers reach them, producing independent evidence of accuracy, compliance, safety and experience quality. The launch arrives as 52% of US contact centers plan to roll out AI voice agents in 2027.

“We've supported enterprises through every major shift in how they talk to customers: PSTN to SIP, on premise to CCaaS, keypad menus to speech IVRs,” said Liam Dunne, Co-founder and CEO of Klearcom.“AI voice agents are the fourth great migration, and they bring a fourth blind spot. The carrier, the CCaaS platform and the AI agent provider each see their own environment. Nobody gives the enterprise independent proof that the whole journey works for a customer ringing from Germany, Japan or Brazil. That's the gap we close, and it's exactly why our in-country footprint matters.”

Agentic Assurance challenges AI voice agents across more than 100 parameters spanning audio quality, service quality, compliance and security, and complexity, in more than 20 languages. It also checks each market's disclosure, authentication and data handling requirements, building an evidence trail for compliance, risk and audit teams.“Every call to an AI voice agent can play out differently, and one update to a model or knowledge base can change its behavior overnight,” said Satish Barot, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Klearcom.“Launch day is where assurance starts. We keep testing for as long as those agents are talking to customers.”

Independence matters most when something breaks. A call made within Germany might pass through data centers in Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Frankfurt before it connects, while every supplier along the route reports a healthy environment.“When an AI voice agent gets a call wrong, the customer blames the brand, and trust erodes long before anyone traces the fault to a supplier,” said Henry Bush, Chief Revenue Officer at Klearcom.“Every hour spent working out whose fault it is puts revenue and reputation at risk. Independent evidence from inside each market lets leaders pinpoint the failure before it impacts customers on live calls, and shows their board the risk is under control.”

About Klearcom: Klearcom is the AI native assurance platform for customer conversations. It tests every IVR, voicebot and AI voice agent, before launch and in production, across 100+ countries and 340+ carriers. Enterprises use Klearcom to move to AI at their pace, with risk governed and evidence on file.

Media Contact: Mark Rohan, Co-founder and COO, Klearcom, ...