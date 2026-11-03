Giftify, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Net Sales Grow 19% As Operating Loss Narrows 36%

Net Loss Improves 38% to $1.5 Million, or $(0.04) Per Share; Interest Expense Declines 11%

Modified EBITDA Narrows to $(102,386) from $(268,508) in the Prior Year Period

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the“Company”), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Gross billings, the total dollar value of customer transactions processed through Giftify's marketplaces, increased 17.1% to $45.8 million, compared to $39.1 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Net sales increased 18.8% to $22.3 million, compared to $18.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit increased 16.7% to $4.4 million, compared to $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Gross margin was 19.6%, compared to 20.0% in the third quarter of 2025.

Loss from operations improved to $1.6 million, compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, narrowing to 7.1% of net sales from 13.2% of net sales in the prior year period.

Net loss improved to $1.5 million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to $2.4 million, or $(0.08) per share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Interest expense declined to $120,656, compared to $135,005 in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting the Company's reduced debt balance.

Modified EBITDA improved to $(102,386), compared to $(268,508) in the third quarter of 2025, continuing the Company's progress toward breakeven. Cash and cash equivalents were $3.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2025.



Net Sales and Gross Billings Both Grew Double Digits in the Third Quarter

Net sales increased 18.8% year over year to $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, while gross billings, the total dollar value of customer transactions processed through Giftify's marketplaces, increased 17.1% to $45.8 million over the same period. Agent transactions, in which Giftify arranges for a distributor to deliver gift cards directly to the customer and recognizes revenue on a net commission basis, represented approximately 7% of net sales in both the third quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, and approximately 7% of net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately 6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Net revenue recognized on an agent basis increased $200,757, or 15.1%, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and $1,310,359, or 37.8%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the respective prior year periods.

Subsequent Events

On October 13, 2026, the Company announced that Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is transitioning to a membership-based model beginning October 27, 2026. The new Restaurant.com Membership offers consumers the choice of a monthly or annual subscription, providing ongoing access to available restaurant deals rather than requiring individual deal purchases.

On October 1, 2026, the Company announced that CardCash deployed AI-powered customer service tools that have cut average customer response times by more than 90% across a support operation handling approximately 5,000 tickets per month, without increasing staffing costs.

Management Commentary

“We had a strong quarter across our core metrics,” said Ketan Thakker, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Net sales grew 19% and gross billings grew 17% year-over-year, and we continued to run the business with discipline, meaningfully reducing stock-based compensation expense and driving improvement in operating leverage. Our operating loss narrowed to 7.1% of net sales from 13.2% in the prior year period, and on a year-to-date basis our gross margin expanded to 19.9% from 18.1%, while our third quarter margin of 19.6% was roughly in line with the 20.0% we reported a year ago. Modified EBITDA improved to $(102,386) from $(268,508) a year ago, putting us on a clear trajectory toward breakeven.”

Thakker continued,“We're building on that momentum. Shortly after the close of the quarter, we announced the transition of Restaurant.com to a membership-based model, creating a new recurring revenue opportunity for the business. We believe this is an important step in how we grow Restaurant.com going forward, and we remain focused on converting our top-line growth into sustained profitability improvement.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $22.3 million compared to $18.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 18.8%. The increase in net sales was due to the change in the mix of agent versus principal transactions. Merchant gift card sales accounted for approximately 98% and 97% of net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 increased 16.7%, or $624,376, to $4.4 million from $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 19.6%, compared to 20.0% in the third quarter of 2025.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $165,783. The decrease was due to a reduction in stock-based compensation expense of $624,035, offset by increased employee compensation, legal and professional fees, and other general expenses.

Loss from operations was $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. Interest expense declined to $120,656 from $135,005 in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting the Company's reduced debt balance.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.5 million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to $2.4 million, or $(0.08) per share, in the third quarter of 2025. The improvement was driven by higher gross profit, lower stock-based compensation expense, and lower interest expense.

Modified EBITDA was $(102,386) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $(268,508) in the third quarter of 2025.

Nine Months 2026 Financial Results

Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $65.4 million compared to $62.0 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 5.6%. Gross billings for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 22.6% to $136.3 million, compared to $111.2 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 16.4%, or $1,835,998, to $13.0 million from $11.2 million in the same period of 2025. Gross margin expanded to 19.9% from 18.1%, an improvement of 180 basis points.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $16.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $17.2 million in the same period of 2025, a decrease of $772,258, reflecting a $2,137,816 reduction in stock-based compensation expense, offset by increased payroll and benefits expenses, marketing and advertising costs, and other general expenses.

Loss from operations was $5.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $8.2 million in the same period of 2025. Interest expense, net, declined to $340,708 from $484,362 in the same period of 2025, reflecting the Company's reduced debt balance.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $5.4 million, or $(0.16) per share, compared to $8.2 million, or $(0.28) per share, in the same period of 2025. The improvement was driven by higher gross profit, lower stock-based compensation expense, lower interest expense, and an income tax benefit.

Modified EBITDA was $(709,186) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $(1,048,967) in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics

Gross Billings. Gross billings represent the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services, net of customer refunds and order discounts. A significant portion of the Company's revenue transactions consist of sales of discounted merchant gift cards in which the Company collects the transaction price from the customer and remits a portion to third-party suppliers. For these transactions, gross billings differ from net sales reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations, which is presented net of the merchant's share of the transaction price. Gross billings are an indicator of the Company's growth and business performance as they measure the dollar volume of transactions generated through its marketplaces.

Modified EBITDA. Modified EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Modified EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and fair value of common stock issued for services. The Company believes Modified EBITDA helps investors and analysts compare performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items not indicative of core operating performance.

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining, and entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales from over 1,100 retailers. Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses, and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail, and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 182,500 restaurants and retailers. For more information, visit, and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Giftify's future financial and operational performance, business strategy, and market position. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in consumer spending patterns; competition in the gift card and restaurant deals markets; the Company's ability to maintain and expand relationships with merchants and corporate clients; the Company's ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the Company's liquidity and ability to raise additional capital; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company has identified substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, as disclosed in the accompanying Form 10-Q; see the Form 10-Q for further detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Giftify undertakes no obligation to update these statements or to explain the reasons why actual results may differ.

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