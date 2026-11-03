Giftify, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Net Sales Grow 19% As Operating Loss Narrows 36%
|As of
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $750,000 and $1,000,000 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)
|$
|3,945,212
|$
|3,654,944
|Accounts receivable
|119,327
|142,878
|Inventories, net
|3,470,734
|3,751,549
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|357,096
|196,104
|Total current assets
|7,892,369
|7,745,475
|Property and equipment, net
|75,904
|443,811
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|830,963
|1,088,091
|Deposits
|75,115
|68,189
|Intangible assets, net
|795,785
|2,487,822
|Goodwill
|20,007,670
|20,007,670
|Total assets
|$
|29,677,806
|$
|31,841,058
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,122,678
|$
|1,815,727
|Accrued expenses
|1,433,380
|1,917,961
|Customer deposits
|72,371
|2,015
|Deferred revenue
|99,271
|130,376
|Secured revolving line of credit
|3,122,932
|3,212,935
|Convertible promissory note
|48,387
|46,137
|Notes payable, current portion
|12,240
|12,240
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|349,356
|358,861
|Total current liabilities
|7,260,615
|7,496,252
|Notes payable, net of current portion
|641,631
|651,349
|Deferred income taxes
|175,250
|608,000
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|519,077
|774,510
|Total liabilities
|8,596,573
|9,530,111
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 35,800,996 and 33,146,517 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|35,801
|33,147
|Additional paid-in capital
|124,879,396
|120,713,202
|Common stock issuable, 350,843 and 350,843 shares, respectively
|350,843
|350,843
|Accumulated deficit
|(104,184,807
|)
|(98,786,245
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|21,081,233
|22,310,947
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|29,677,806
|$
|31,841,058
GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net Sales
|$
|22,323,212
|$
|18,783,908
|$
|65,427,640
|$
|61,961,652
|Cost of sales
|17,951,295
|15,036,367
|52,406,840
|50,776,850
|Gross profit
|4,371,917
|3,747,541
|13,020,800
|11,184,802
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|5,323,331
|5,489,115
|16,475,240
|17,247,499
|Amortization of capitalized software costs
|78,170
|160,745
|367,907
|483,832
|Amortization of intangible assets
|563,847
|585,349
|1,692,037
|1,686,328
|Total operating expenses
|5,965,348
|6,235,209
|18,535,184
|19,417,659
|Loss from operations
|(1,593,431
|)
|(2,487,668
|)
|(5,514,384
|)
|(8,232,857
|)
|Other income (expenses)
|Interest income
|4,807
|1,811
|13,388
|3,588
|Interest expense
|(120,656
|)
|(135,005
|)
|(354,096
|)
|(487,950
|)
|Other income
|26,746
|38,540
|26,746
|38,540
|Total other income (expenses)
|(89,103
|)
|(94,654
|)
|(313,962
|)
|(445,822
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(1,682,534
|)
|(2,582,322
|)
|(5,828,346
|)
|(8,678,679
|)
|Income tax benefit
|175,432
|144,860
|429,784
|434,076
|Net loss
|$
|(1,507,102
|)
|$
|(2,437,462
|)
|$
|(5,398,562
|)
|$
|(8,244,603
|)
|Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|35,220,809
|30,402,871
|34,324,800
|29,446,269
Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Modified EBITDA
In addition to our GAAP results, we present Modified EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure. However, Modified EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We define Modified EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and fair value of common stock issued for services.
Management considers our core operating performance to be that which our managers can affect in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit-generating operations during that period. Non-GAAP adjustments to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP are itemized below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Modified EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Modified EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of net loss to Modified EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (unaudited):
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
|Net Loss
|$
|(1,507,102
|)
|$
|(2,437,462
|)
|Modified EBITDA adjustments:
|Income taxes
|(175,432
|)
|(144,860
|)
|Interest expense, net
|115,848
|133,195
|Other income
|(26,746
|)
|(38,540
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|563,847
|585,349
|Amortization of capitalized software costs
|78,170
|160,745
|Stock option and other noncash compensation
|849,030
|1,473,065
|Total Modified EBITDA adjustments
|1,404,717
|2,168,954
|Modified EBITDA
|$
|(102,386
|)
|$
|(268,508
|)
We present Modified EBITDA because we believe it helps investors and analysts compare our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Modified EBITDA to develop our internal budgets, forecasts, and strategic plan; to analyze the effectiveness of our business strategies and evaluate potential acquisitions; to make compensation decisions; and to communicate with our board of directors regarding our financial performance. Modified EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, which include, among others, the following:
|●
|Modified EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
|●
|Modified EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
|●
|Modified EBITDA does not reflect future interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts; and
|●
|Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Modified EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of net loss to Modified EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (unaudited):
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
|Net Loss
|$
|(5,398,562
|)
|$
|(8,244,603
|)
|Modified EBITDA adjustments:
|Income taxes
|(429,784
|)
|(434,076
|)
|Interest expense, net
|340,707
|487,950
|Other income
|(26,746
|)
|(38,540
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,692,037
|1,686,328
|Amortization of capitalized software costs
|367,907
|483,832
|Loss on fair value of stock issued on vendor settlement
|-
|33,750
|Bad debt expense
|-
|97,222
|Stock option and other noncash compensation
|2,745,256
|4,879,170
|Total Modified EBITDA adjustments
|4,689,377
|7,195,636
|Modified EBITDA
|$
|(709,186
|)
|$
|(1,048,967
|)
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