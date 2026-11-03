Hudson Talent Solutions Acquires Cornerstone RPO Expanding North American Delivery Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combination brings together Cornerstone's high-touch North American recruiting expertise with Hudson's global talent technology ecosystem and broader workforce capabilities

TAMPA, Fla. and RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Talent Solutions announced today the acquisition of Richmond, Virginia-based Cornerstone RPO.

Cornerstone RPO brings more than 20 years of experience delivering flexible, people-focused recruiting solutions across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company supports organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 100 businesses across industries including financial services, manufacturing, technology, hospitality, construction and healthcare.

The acquisition brings together two organizations with complementary strengths in recruitment delivery, client partnership, talent technology, and scalable workforce solutions. Cornerstone clients will gain access to Hudson's global infrastructure, advisory capabilities, and technology-enabled talent ecosystem, while Hudson clients will benefit from Cornerstone's experienced team and established North American delivery capabilities.

“The addition of Cornerstone to HTS immediately bolsters our presence in the U.S. RPO market, the world's largest, and brings a roster of blue-chip clients, marking an important step in our growth strategy. Cornerstone has built a strong business by staying close to its clients and delivering flexible solutions that work effectively. We see a clear opportunity to grow Cornerstone's existing client engagements into larger, longer-term programs through HTS's enterprise RPO, talent advisory, and TalentFusionTM capabilities, without losing the responsiveness and human connection that define strong partnerships. I have tremendous confidence in Rodney and David's leadership, and I'm thrilled to welcome them and the Cornerstone team to HTS.”

- Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO, Hudson Talent Solutions

Cornerstone RPO was founded with a focus on personalized, high-touch talent solutions and has built its business around long-term relationships, flexibility and client service.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Cornerstone, our clients and our team. Hudson brings global scale, advanced talent technology and a broader range of workforce capabilities that will allow us to offer even more value to our clients. Just as importantly, we share a commitment to practical solutions, strong relationships and keeping people at the center of recruitment.”

- Rodney Ashby, Managing Principal and Co-Founder, Cornerstone RPO

Ashby will join Hudson Talent Solutions as a North American sales leader, helping lead the integration of current Cornerstone clients and the development of new enterprise accounts. He has provided executive leadership and oversight across Cornerstone's operations and client engagements and is a subject-matter expert in recruiting strategy, process design and project execution.

The acquisition supports Hudson Talent Solutions's continued investment in a connected global talent ecosystem that combines regional expertise, scalable delivery, advisory capabilities, and intelligent technology. Hudson supports clients across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific through RPO, talent advisory, contingent workforce solutions, executive search, sourcing, employer branding, and recruitment technology.

“Clients increasingly need partners that can combine technology, intelligence, delivery expertise, and the flexibility to adapt as hiring needs change. Cornerstone strengthens that model and deepens our ability to support clients across North America.”

- Jake Zabkowicz

About Cornerstone RPO

Cornerstone RPO is a Richmond, Virginia-based recruitment process outsourcing firm with more than 20 years of experience delivering flexible, people-focused talent acquisition solutions. The company supports organizations across the United States, Canada and Mexico, serving businesses from startups to Fortune 100 companies across industries including financial services, manufacturing, technology, construction, hospitality and healthcare. Learn more at CornerstoneRPO.com.

About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions is a global talent solutions partner helping organizations find, attract and hire the people they need to grow. The company supports more than 100 clients worldwide and delivers more than 20,000 hires annually across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Its services include RPO, talent advisory, executive search, contingent workforce solutions, sourcing, employer branding, and recruitment technology. Through Hudson TalentFusionTM, Hudson combines enterprise-grade technology, agentic AI and human expertise to simplify hiring and accelerate measurable results. Learn more at HudsonTalent.com.

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Crystal McKinsey

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