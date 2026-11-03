Solarwindow Scales Up Sales And OEM Integration: Adds Former Lippert Executive And Manufacturing Teams To Meet Growing Customer Interest In Its Ultra-Thin Bendable Solar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven OEM Sales, Production, Automation, and Service Team to Bring Newly Launched ElectroFlex® Peel-and-Stick Solar onto America's Manufacturing Lines

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW) today reported growing customer interest from OEM manufacturers in its ultra-thin, high-power, bendable ElectroFlex® solar – since its launch 70 days ago. In response, the Company announced its ElectroFlex® Deployment and Integration Team.









“I am proud to report that the first 70 days of our ElectroFlex® launch have demonstrated strong customer interest, with serious and growing engagement from Fortune 1000 OEM manufacturers with globally recognized brands. OEMs in transportation, mobility, and off-grid buildings have told us exactly what they need, and we have built an accomplished team to deliver on that,” stated Mr. Amit Singh, President & CEO of SolarWindow.

ElectroFlex® high-power solar sheets are thinner than a dime, targeting transportation, marine, aerospace, architectural, agricultural, infrastructure and utilities, and specialty vehicle markets. ElectroFlex® turns passive surface area that is otherwise dead weight into an active source of onboard power, extending range and reducing dependence on generators, shore power, and the grid.

“Our job is to take the rooftops and body panels an OEM has already engineered and make them generate power, on their production line and on their schedule,” said Tim Widner, who leads the SolarWindow Deployment and Integration Team, and is a former Lippert (NYSE: LCII) senior executive and manufacturing veteran.“Engineers don't want to redesign their products to accommodate for bulky solar panels, and with ElectroFlex® they don't have to. It applies directly to the product, on the line, as part of assembly.”

The Deployment and Integration Team is led by Tim Widner, who is joined by his former Lippert colleagues Matthew Stier, automation and controls engineer, and Kevin Graham, field services manager. Jessica Holden leads customer service and inside sales for OEM partners. Completing the Team is Patrick Sargent, SolarWindow Vice President of Product Development and Engineering. Together, they bring more than eight decades of combined experience in plant design, operations, product manufacturing, fabrication, and transportation sales, with specialized expertise in solar module design and installation, new technology integration, and automation within OEM production facilities.

The ElectroFlex® Deployment and Integration Team

Tim Widner, Executive, OEM Deployment and Integration - Tim brings three decades of leadership in manufacturing and production, including service as a Vice President at Lippert, a NYSE-listed Tier-1 supplier to the RV and marine industries. He leads SolarWindow's OEM deployment programs, directing prototype, pilot, and production integration from first engagement through launch.

Patrick Sargent, VP Product Development & Engineering - Patrick previously served at Asahi Glass Company, $13 billion annual international glass producer, as photovoltaics cover technology leader for its North American Solar Business Unit. He also worked at Lucent Technologies and Fujitsu Network Communications. He leads the design of the ElectroFlex® product integrations onto curved and flat surfaces traditional solar could never reach.

Matthew Stier, Automation and Controls Engineer - Matt brings 15 years of automation and electronics engineering experience and has led technical installation and service operations for industrial equipment, including service at Lippert. He is responsible for electrical system integration, controls, and the automation of the ElectroFlex® application process on OEM production lines.

Kevin Graham, Field Services Manager - Kevin brings 10 years of industrial equipment experience spanning field service, machinery relocation, rigging, and installation, including service at Lippert. He manages on-site pilot installations, field logistics, and service support for OEM partners.

Jessica Holden, Customer Service and Inside Sales - Jessica manages customer service and inside sales for OEM partners, coordinating specifications, samples, quotes, and orders from first inquiry through delivery. She previously served as Regional Sales Manager for The Vomela Group's Transportation Division, serving transportation and fleet customers.

ElectroFlex® is engineered to generate electricity on curved and flat surfaces traditional solar could never reach. When manufacturers apply ElectroFlex® to rooftops and body panels, customers can feel the value immediately. ElectroFlex® integrates directly onto the manufacturer's product on its own production line, in a single step, as part of assembly. There are no racks to engineer, no structures to reinforce, and no penetrations to seal. The Deployment and Integration Team makes that happen on the plant floor. For qualified OEMs, the Team engineers the energy system, supplies wiring and harnessing, develops the application process, and trains manufacturing personnel, so ElectroFlex® fits into the production line the manufacturer already runs.

ElectroFlex® is initially available exclusively to America's Tier-1 OEM manufacturers and expand to select North American and Asian markets in the coming quarters. Manufacturers interested in a prototype or pilot program may request specifications, samples, and integration support via the Company's website at or by calling +1 (800) 213-0689.

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; ) is an energy technology company developing and commercializing solar products designed to generate electricity on the surfaces of everyday products and buildings, including surfaces that conventional solar panels cannot serve.

The Company's portfolio currently spans two product lines:

ElectroFlex® is an ultra-thin, ultra-lightweight, flexible solar product available today for manufacturers, bonding directly to flat and curved surfaces without racks, frames, or mounting hardware, across transportation, marine, aerospace, agricultural, infrastructure, and specialty vehicle applications.

LiquidElectricity® is a proprietary transparent coating that generates electricity when applied to glass and plastics, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions. LiquidElectricity® is currently under development and not available for purchase.

The SolarWindow Promise: Engineer, design, and ultimately manufacture and deliver products which reward customers with affordable clean energy for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable planet. SolarWindow is ClearlyElectric®.

SolarWindow Contacts

For additional information on SolarWindow, please call Amit Singh at +1 (800) 213-0689, or visit.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about SolarWindow that may constitute“forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those laws as applicable. Although SolarWindow believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable as of the time made, no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct.

Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using such words as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“future,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,” and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, statements expressing general views about the future development, manufacture, production, marketing, or sale of SolarWindow products, or the execution of manufacturing, licensing, or partnership agreements, that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational improvements, and changes in the global economic environment. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future goals, plans and expectations about our prospects for the future and other events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made and are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse economic conditions, intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits, increases in general and administrative costs, termination of contracts or agreements, technological obsolescence, technical problems relating to manufacturing methodologies, price increases for supplies and components, dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, and contract personnel, the inability to convert customer interest into purchase orders, litigation and other proceedings, adverse publicity and news coverage, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and research scientists, failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, inflationary factors, and other risks, including those described under“Risk Factors” in SolarWindow's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date set forth above. SolarWindow does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities.

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